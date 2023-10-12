EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium Convenes in Two Weeks
Defense Strategies Institute’s 10th Annual EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium is taking place October 25-26, in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, October 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium brings together members of the various military branches and federal government agencies to discuss current initiatives toward advancing domestic and international counter-IED missions and collaborate on neutralizing the threat to the Homeland. This year’s Symposium will feature a panel discussion on “Strengthening EOD Interoperability & Training Through Cross-Branch Partnerships.” The panel discussion will be moderated by LTG Reynold N. Hoover, USA (Ret.) who is the Principal for RNHoover Consulting and the Former Deputy Commander for USNORTHCOM.
Panelist Include:
COL Lawrence M. Cousins - US Army Representative, DoD ESB
Geir Petter Novik - Lieutenant Colonel/PhD, Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI)
Lt. Col. Andrew J. Sparkes - SO1 Counter Terrorism, Threat & Disrupt, UK Ministry of Defence
Sponsors Include: Platinum Sponsor – Terrogence Global, Lanyard Sponsor – Tetra Tech, Exhibitors – 908 Devices, ADS Inc., Alluviam, CEIA-USA, Deep Analytics, Fenix Insight, Field Forensics, Foerster Instruments Inc, iED Detection Systems
Those interested in participating in the EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://eod.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org, 201-987-0183.
