EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium Convenes in Two Weeks

National Harbor, MD, October 12, 2023 --( PR.com )-- The EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium brings together members of the various military branches and federal government agencies to discuss current initiatives toward advancing domestic and international counter-IED missions and collaborate on neutralizing the threat to the Homeland. This year’s Symposium will feature a panel discussion on “Strengthening EOD Interoperability & Training Through Cross-Branch Partnerships.” The panel discussion will be moderated by LTG Reynold N. Hoover, USA (Ret.) who is the Principal for RNHoover Consulting and the Former Deputy Commander for USNORTHCOM.Panelist Include:COL Lawrence M. Cousins - US Army Representative, DoD ESBGeir Petter Novik - Lieutenant Colonel/PhD, Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI)Lt. Col. Andrew J. Sparkes - SO1 Counter Terrorism, Threat & Disrupt, UK Ministry of DefenceSponsors Include: Platinum Sponsor – Terrogence Global, Lanyard Sponsor – Tetra Tech, Exhibitors – 908 Devices, ADS Inc., Alluviam, CEIA-USA, Deep Analytics, Fenix Insight, Field Forensics, Foerster Instruments Inc, iED Detection SystemsThose interested in participating in the EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://eod.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org, 201-987-0183.