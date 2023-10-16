The 2023 North East Regional Urgent Care Conference is November 6-7 in Atlantic City, N.J.
Atlantic City, NJ, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The North East Regional Urgent Care Association (NERUCA) is hosting its annual conference November 6-7, 2023. Designed for those practicing Urgent Care in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont, the conference, brings together Urgent Care professionals, industry leaders, and experts from across the Northeastern U.S.
The theme of this year’s NERUCA conference is Raising the Bar, which will be exemplified in the comprehensive schedule of educational sessions, workshops, networking opportunities, and topics related to the future of Urgent Care in the region. With the ability to choose a path based on their role, attendees can expect an enriching experience designed to provide education for their specific needs.
Given the continuous evolution of Urgent Care, the conference provides an ideal platform for UC leaders and providers to learn about and discuss emerging trends and innovative practices from experts who cover a wide range of topics. In addition to the educational sessions, attendees will have ample opportunities to network with peers, engage in lively discussions, and explore the Exhibit Hall, featuring the latest products and services in the Urgent Care industry.
"This conference presents a unique opportunity for Urgent Care professionals in the Northeast to truly immerse themselves and learn from one another, for the betterment of their practice and our industry at large," NERUCA President Shaun Ginter said.
Registration is open at neruca.org/neruca-2023-conference/. For sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, please contact Jackie Stasch at jstasch@urgentcareassociation.org.
About the North East Regional Urgent Care Association:
The North East Regional Urgent Care Association (NERUCA) is a regional chapter of the national Urgent Care Association (UCA). The mission of NERUCA is to support the ongoing success of their membership through strong advocacy and education and to promote Urgent Care as a patient-oriented, accessible, and cost-effective sector of our healthcare system.
The theme of this year’s NERUCA conference is Raising the Bar, which will be exemplified in the comprehensive schedule of educational sessions, workshops, networking opportunities, and topics related to the future of Urgent Care in the region. With the ability to choose a path based on their role, attendees can expect an enriching experience designed to provide education for their specific needs.
Given the continuous evolution of Urgent Care, the conference provides an ideal platform for UC leaders and providers to learn about and discuss emerging trends and innovative practices from experts who cover a wide range of topics. In addition to the educational sessions, attendees will have ample opportunities to network with peers, engage in lively discussions, and explore the Exhibit Hall, featuring the latest products and services in the Urgent Care industry.
"This conference presents a unique opportunity for Urgent Care professionals in the Northeast to truly immerse themselves and learn from one another, for the betterment of their practice and our industry at large," NERUCA President Shaun Ginter said.
Registration is open at neruca.org/neruca-2023-conference/. For sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, please contact Jackie Stasch at jstasch@urgentcareassociation.org.
About the North East Regional Urgent Care Association:
The North East Regional Urgent Care Association (NERUCA) is a regional chapter of the national Urgent Care Association (UCA). The mission of NERUCA is to support the ongoing success of their membership through strong advocacy and education and to promote Urgent Care as a patient-oriented, accessible, and cost-effective sector of our healthcare system.
Contact
Urgent Care AssociationContact
Samantha Wulff
630-657-6116
urgentcareassociation.org/
Samantha Wulff
630-657-6116
urgentcareassociation.org/
Categories