Community Boating Program Presents "Float the Boat" Fundraising Event: An Evening of Music, Food, and Fun at Olympic Lodge by Ayres
Port Angeles, WA, October 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Community Boating Program is thrilled to invite the community to their annual fundraising event, "Float the Boat," on October 18th, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. This event promises an evening of unforgettable folk and acoustic music by the fireside, farm-to-table delights, nautical-themed drinks, and an exciting bucket raffle with fantastic prizes. Join the Community Boating Program at the picturesque Olympic Lodge by Ayres in Port Angeles, WA, against the backdrop of the stunning Olympic Mountains.
Music by Barry Burnett and Friends: Barry Burnett and Friends will set the perfect tone for the evening with their soulful folk and acoustic melodies.
Farm-to-Table Delights by Goat and Radish: Satisfy your taste buds with delectable farm-to-table yummies provided by Goat and Radish. These culinary delights are sure to tantalize your palate.
Nautical-Themed Drinks by Brian Crocker: Local personality Brian Crocker will be crafting nautical-themed drinks.
Sponsors:
· Olympic Lodge by Ayres
· Platypus Marine Shipyard
Bucket Raffle: Guests will have the chance to win fantastic prizes donated by local organizations of Port Angeles. Winners do not have to be present to win.
Event Details:
· Date: October 18, 2023
· Time: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
· Venue: Olympic Lodge by Ayres, Port Angeles, WA
· Address:140 S Del Guzzi Dr, Port Angeles, WA
Media Contact: For additional information, media inquiries, or interview requests, please contact: Erika Hansen-Dahlin, Vice-Chair, Community Boating Program, sailing@payc.org, (360) 457-4132
About Community Boating Program
The Community Boating Program is a 501C3 Non-Profit organization located in Port Angeles whose mission is to provide access to boating opportunities to youth and adults on the Olympic Peninsula.
For more information about the Community Boating Program including our High School Sailing, Junior Sailing, and Adult Boating lessons, please see our website at www.communityboatingprogram.org
About Olympic Lodge by Ayres
Olympic Lodge by Ayres is located at 140 Del Guzzi Drive, Port Angeles, WA 98362. For more information or reservations, please visit olympiclodge.com or call (360) 452-2993.
Community Boating Program Contact (press only):
Erika Hansen-Dahlin,
sailing@payc.org
360-504-2468
www.communityboatingprogram.org
