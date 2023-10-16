For the First Time in South Florida, Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale Welcomes Founder, Investor, and Author Lisa Carmen Wang for a Radical Chat About Women's Empowerment
Champion gymnast turned serial entrepreneur, investor, and author Lisa Carmen Wang will be signing pre-purchased copies of her exciting new book, "The Bad Bitch Business Bible," for the first time in South Florida during the Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale hosted Fireside Chat to be held at Axis Space in Downtown Fort Lauderdale Wednesday, October 18.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- For the first time in South Florida, Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale welcomes champion gymnast turned serial entrepreneur, investor, and author Lisa Carmen Wang for a radical conversation about women’s empowerment. Lisa empowers women to break free of Good Girl Brainwashing—perfectionism, people-pleasing, permission-asking—to become their most authentic and powerful selves.
Lisa is the founder of Bad Bitch Empire which is a global platform and venture fund building unapologetic worth and wealth for women. She will also be signing pre-purchased copies of her exciting new book the Bad Bitch Business Bible during the networking session.
Marc Lissade, Director of Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale, states: ”This is the first time in my years running the Fort Lauderdale chapter that I've experienced such excitement in the community about a speaker. Lisa’s message is courageous, unapologetic, and engaging.”
This event is open to all attendees of all backgrounds and will feature minority and underrepresented founders, funders, and tech community partners. Limited tickets are still available exclusively at the Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale website https://startupgrind.com/ft-lauderdale.
About Lisa Carmen Wang.
Lisa Carmen Wang is a 4-Time National Champion and USA Hall of Fame Gymnast, turned serial entrepreneur, certified executive coach, investor, and global speaker. She has been named Forbes 30 under 30 in Venture Capital, Entrepreneur Magazine’s 100 Most Powerful Women, Fast Company Executive Board, and Red Bull Hero of The Year. Lisa is a graduate of Yale University. Lisa is the Founder of Bad Bitch Empire and author of The Bad Bitch Business Bible: 10 Commandments to Breaking Free of Good Girl Brainwashing & Take Charge of Your Body, Boundaries and Bank Account, published by HarperCollins.
About the Bad Bitch Business Bible
The culmination of decades of training as an elite athlete, business leader, serial entrepreneur, and certified executive coach, The Bad Bitch Business Bible, an immediate Amazon #1 in new releases in Private Equity, is Lisa’s no-holds-barred guide for women who want to break free of Good Girl Brainwashing and take charge of their bodies, boundaries, and bank accounts. Interweaving intimate personal stories with large life lessons, Lisa shows you how to transform from insecure good girl to unapologetic Bad Bitch so you can start earning the money, power, and respect you deserve.
About Marc Lissade.
Marc Lissade is an entrepreneurial ecosystem builder and the Director of Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale as well as FoundersBoost South Florida, and Startup Broward. Marc is also a veteran organizer of multiple Techstars Startup Weekends, Techstars Startup Week, and Global Entrepreneurship Week events among many other entrepreneurial support activities. Having explored many startup ecosystems, Marc believes that true innovation knows no geographical or financial bounds and has been hard at work helping build his local ecosystem.
As an innovation activist, Marc believes that innovation is a human right that has been historically overlooked. His new book on innovation is due out in Spring 2024.
Contact
Marc Lissade
305-707-7666
https://www.startupgrind.com/ft-lauderdale/
