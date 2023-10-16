For the First Time in South Florida, Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale Welcomes Founder, Investor, and Author Lisa Carmen Wang for a Radical Chat About Women's Empowerment

Champion gymnast turned serial entrepreneur, investor, and author Lisa Carmen Wang will be signing pre-purchased copies of her exciting new book, "The Bad Bitch Business Bible," for the first time in South Florida during the Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale hosted Fireside Chat to be held at Axis Space in Downtown Fort Lauderdale Wednesday, October 18.