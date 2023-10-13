Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between CivilCorp and ESP Associates
Victoria, TX, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International successfully facilitated the transaction between CivilCorp, LLC, a Texas-based AEC firm specializing in transportation and public works infrastructure markets, and ESP Associates, Inc., an ENR Top 500 multi-disciplinary engineering design and consulting firm.
Established in 2007, CivilCorp, LLC has a long track record of delivering innovative solutions to a broad base of public and private clients throughout Texas. CivilCorp and its talented staff of more than 100 professionals will work closely with ESP’s national workforce to expand the combined business’ resources and capabilities throughout the South and West.
ESP Associates is best recognized for providing clients with comprehensive Civil Engineering, Subsurface Utility Engineering (SUE), and Construction Engineering & Inspection (CE&I) as well as many other services. The company provides these services to a wide variety of clients including, but not limited to, government agencies, commercial and residential developers, colleges and universities, and healthcare facilities. ESP Associates is a portfolio company of Strength Capital Partners.
"We are excited to welcome CivilCorp... to the ESP family,” said ESP President, Joe Hendrick. “From our first interactions with Ben (Galvan) and Tommy (Kuykendall, Jr.) at CivilCorp... it was clear that we found (a partner) who share(s) our values around integrity, authenticity and a commitment to employees and the clients and communities we serve. As we continue to expand ESP’s national footprint, we are committed to maintaining localized, people-focused relationships to ensure our companies and talented professionals remain trusted resources for our clients and partners.”
“The synergies between CivilCorp and ESP were apparent from the beginning. The cultural fit between both parties is ideal, we are pleased to have brought them together and wish them success in their future endeavors.” - Brenda Spencer, Transaction Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $10 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
