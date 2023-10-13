Dallas and Phoenix Seniors Have Over 60 Medicare Advantage Plans Available for 2024
Dallas, TX, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Seniors who reside in Dallas and Phoenix have over 60 different Medicare Advantage plans available to choose from according to recent report published by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).
“Next week millions of seniors will have the opportunity to evaluate and find the best Medicare coverage for 2024,” notes Jesse Slome, director of the organization. “It can be overwhelming to compare so many plans and yet it is such an important decision to make.”
The Medicare Annual Enrollment (AEP) kicks off October 15 and concludes December 7. “Medicare health plans can change each year and so can your health. That’s why Medicare gives seniors the chance to evaluate plans and, where possible, to switch to something better, cheaper or both,” Slome explains.
The AAMSA data found that metro Dallas seniors have 65 different Medicare Advantage plans to choose from for 2024. Seniors in Phoenix metro have 64 different plans available from multiple insurers.
According to the Medicare insurance expert the choices can be overwhelming and confusing for most seniors. “The government’s Medicare website does a great job of providing information but who can really make an educated decision when there are so many options,” Slome suggests.
To help seniors compare Medicare Advantage and Medigap options, Slome recommends a three-step approach. “Start early because waiting until the last weeks means you may not be able to get access to the answers or experts you want,” Slome advises. “Ask questions and get everything in writing, because verbal statements are not binding when it comes to insurance products. Finally, include one local Medicare insurance professional when doing your due diligence.”
Medicare is national but plan options are generally local Slome adds. “A local Dallas Medicare insurance agent can should be able to give you details regarding multiple plans available in your Zip Code,” Slome adds. “You typically won’t get the same local knowledge when calling a toll-free call center operator.” AAMSI makes available a free online directory listing local Medicare insurance agents which can be accessed at https://www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/.
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance makes available a free online directory connecting seniors with local Medicare insurance brokers near me. AAMSI https://www.medicaresupp.org advocates for the importance of consumer awareness and supports insurance and financial professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions.
“Next week millions of seniors will have the opportunity to evaluate and find the best Medicare coverage for 2024,” notes Jesse Slome, director of the organization. “It can be overwhelming to compare so many plans and yet it is such an important decision to make.”
The Medicare Annual Enrollment (AEP) kicks off October 15 and concludes December 7. “Medicare health plans can change each year and so can your health. That’s why Medicare gives seniors the chance to evaluate plans and, where possible, to switch to something better, cheaper or both,” Slome explains.
The AAMSA data found that metro Dallas seniors have 65 different Medicare Advantage plans to choose from for 2024. Seniors in Phoenix metro have 64 different plans available from multiple insurers.
According to the Medicare insurance expert the choices can be overwhelming and confusing for most seniors. “The government’s Medicare website does a great job of providing information but who can really make an educated decision when there are so many options,” Slome suggests.
To help seniors compare Medicare Advantage and Medigap options, Slome recommends a three-step approach. “Start early because waiting until the last weeks means you may not be able to get access to the answers or experts you want,” Slome advises. “Ask questions and get everything in writing, because verbal statements are not binding when it comes to insurance products. Finally, include one local Medicare insurance professional when doing your due diligence.”
Medicare is national but plan options are generally local Slome adds. “A local Dallas Medicare insurance agent can should be able to give you details regarding multiple plans available in your Zip Code,” Slome adds. “You typically won’t get the same local knowledge when calling a toll-free call center operator.” AAMSI makes available a free online directory listing local Medicare insurance agents which can be accessed at https://www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/.
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance makes available a free online directory connecting seniors with local Medicare insurance brokers near me. AAMSI https://www.medicaresupp.org advocates for the importance of consumer awareness and supports insurance and financial professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions.
Contact
American Association for Medicare Supplement InsuranceContact
Jesse R. Slome
818-597-3205
https://www.medicaresupp.org
Jesse R. Slome
818-597-3205
https://www.medicaresupp.org
Categories