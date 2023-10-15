SMC Exhibits at Compressed Air Best Practices in Chicago; October 23-25
The Best Practices EXPO & Conference expo brings the latest equipment and technology devoted to Sustainable, Safe and Reliable On-Site Utilities Powering Automation – including compressed air, blower, vacuum, pneumatics, motors and cooling water systems.
Noblesville, IN, October 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Visit SMC’s South Hall Booth # 1444 at McCormick Place, 2301 S. King, Chicago, IL 60616, to encounter the latest innovations for the automation and process industries. SMC’s Jon Jensen, Energy Efficiency Manager, will Chair Session #3: Cooling Water and Compressed Air Demand Reduction on October 25, 8:00am CT, and present on sustainable Development Goals: Energy Efficiency in Pneumatic Systems. This session will consider the benefits of energy conservation in regard to “Sustainable Development Goals” from topology optimized design to low-cost/no-cost applications where energy conservation in pneumatic systems can be applied.
Products on exhibit will be:
· Air Management System (AMS) – technology which monitors and measures pressure, air flow and temperature to provide the optimal supply of air pressure and volume for efficient process control to reduce demand on air compressors during machine operation and the functionality to throttle down to idle mode for nonoperating cycles.
IO-Link Products for Connecting Actuators and Sensors – Connects higher-level controllers like an HMI (Human Machine Interface) or PLC (Programmable Logic Controller) to IO-Link capable sensors and actuators bi-directionally over a short distance (20 meters or less), wired (or wireless), per networking standard IEC 61131-9.
· Air Pressure Booster Regulator – Increases pressure by up to two times while reducing the size of the unit by 40%
· Energy Saving Vacuum Generators / Flow Controls / Blowing Valves
Expo 2023 Exhibition Hours:
October 23-25 (M-W) 10:00 – 5:00 pm CT
Visit SMC at South Hall Booth # 1444, McCormick Place, 2301 S. King, Chicago, IL 60616
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
