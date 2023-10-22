BLN Fall Fashion Week 2023: Featuring Over 50 Black Cutting Edge Designers
BLN Fall Fashion Week 2023 is here, featuring five days of virtual fashion shows streaming November 14 -18 on BLN's YouTube channel @beautylifestylenetwork. Celebrating black fashion designers and their innovative creations, this event transcends borders, promising a truly global experience.
Atlanta, GA, October 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dates: November 14-18, 2023
Location: Virtual Event - Streamed Worldwide on the BLN Youtube channel, @beautylifestylenetwork
Style, Fashion, Beauty… Evolved: BLN Fashion Week 2023 is a testament to the power of creativity and entrepreneurship within the black fashion community. Featuring over 50 groundbreaking black designers from around the world, this event will showcase their stunning creations in categories including Haute Couture, Ready-to-Wear, Formalwear, and Activewear.
What sets BLN Fashion Week apart is its global reach. With virtual fashion shows broadcasted hourly from remote locations in cities such as Atlanta, New York City, Washington, D.C., Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco, Chicago, Paris, London, Nairobi, Rio de Janeiro, South Africa, and more, this event truly transcends borders.
Highlights Include:
Virtual Runway Shows
Diverse Creations
Fashion Awards Opening Night Ceremony
Give-A-Ways
Model Behind-the-Scenes Coverage
Greek-Sorority Inspired Fashion Show
Post Show IG Live with influential fashion industry professionals.
Exclusive Designer Interviews
Shows will air daily in half-hour blocks from 2pm - 8pm. Pieces from featured collections will be available to purchase live. Tickets for full-access viewing for all five days are $25. For free tickets, check beautylifestylenetwork.com/fashion-week for free access through BLN Fashion Week Partners. BLN members receive up to 30% off all purchases, free viewing access, and access to exclusive BLN member content. Sign up for free trial membership at beautylifestylenetwork.com/fashion-week.
Tickets for BLN Fashion Week 2023 are available now. Various ticketing options, are available including VIP packages that offer exclusive access to designer meet-and-greets and after-show parties.
For ticketing information and to learn more about BLN Fashion Week 2023, please visit https://www.beautylifestylenetwork.com/fashion-week.
About BLN: Beauty Lifestyle Network (BLN) is a streaming beauty network for women of color. We are revolutionizing beauty for women of color by controlling our stories and taking back the power to define what is beauty for us. The network creates shows that educate and celebrate inner and outer beauty, focusing on beauty enhancements, physical and mental wellness, fitness, and healthy lifestyle choices. Additionally, women can shop and discover great beauty and lifestyle brands designed especially for their needs LIVE on ShopBLN TV.
For more information about BLN, please visit www.beautylifestylenetwork.com.
Location: Virtual Event - Streamed Worldwide on the BLN Youtube channel, @beautylifestylenetwork
Style, Fashion, Beauty… Evolved: BLN Fashion Week 2023 is a testament to the power of creativity and entrepreneurship within the black fashion community. Featuring over 50 groundbreaking black designers from around the world, this event will showcase their stunning creations in categories including Haute Couture, Ready-to-Wear, Formalwear, and Activewear.
What sets BLN Fashion Week apart is its global reach. With virtual fashion shows broadcasted hourly from remote locations in cities such as Atlanta, New York City, Washington, D.C., Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco, Chicago, Paris, London, Nairobi, Rio de Janeiro, South Africa, and more, this event truly transcends borders.
Highlights Include:
Virtual Runway Shows
Diverse Creations
Fashion Awards Opening Night Ceremony
Give-A-Ways
Model Behind-the-Scenes Coverage
Greek-Sorority Inspired Fashion Show
Post Show IG Live with influential fashion industry professionals.
Exclusive Designer Interviews
Shows will air daily in half-hour blocks from 2pm - 8pm. Pieces from featured collections will be available to purchase live. Tickets for full-access viewing for all five days are $25. For free tickets, check beautylifestylenetwork.com/fashion-week for free access through BLN Fashion Week Partners. BLN members receive up to 30% off all purchases, free viewing access, and access to exclusive BLN member content. Sign up for free trial membership at beautylifestylenetwork.com/fashion-week.
Tickets for BLN Fashion Week 2023 are available now. Various ticketing options, are available including VIP packages that offer exclusive access to designer meet-and-greets and after-show parties.
For ticketing information and to learn more about BLN Fashion Week 2023, please visit https://www.beautylifestylenetwork.com/fashion-week.
About BLN: Beauty Lifestyle Network (BLN) is a streaming beauty network for women of color. We are revolutionizing beauty for women of color by controlling our stories and taking back the power to define what is beauty for us. The network creates shows that educate and celebrate inner and outer beauty, focusing on beauty enhancements, physical and mental wellness, fitness, and healthy lifestyle choices. Additionally, women can shop and discover great beauty and lifestyle brands designed especially for their needs LIVE on ShopBLN TV.
For more information about BLN, please visit www.beautylifestylenetwork.com.
Contact
Sentinel MediaContact
Patricia Thomson
678-661-1003
BeautyLifestyleNetwork.com
Dior Metcalf, 6786611003, BeautyLifestyleNetwork@gmail.com
Patricia Thomson
678-661-1003
BeautyLifestyleNetwork.com
Dior Metcalf, 6786611003, BeautyLifestyleNetwork@gmail.com
Categories