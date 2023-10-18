Association’s Find a Local Medicare Agent Helps Seniors During Medicare AEP
Los Angeles, CA, October 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance’s free online directory will connect over 20,000 seniors with local Medicare insurance brokers during Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period.
“Medicare is a national program but plan options are specific to where you live and speaking with a local Medicare insurance agent can be an important part of the process,” states Jesse Slome, director of AAMSI, the Medicare advocacy organization. “Medicare options are confusing and complex. Selecting the wrong coverage for 2024 can be a costly mistake.
Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period began on October 15 and concludes on December 7. “Medicare gives millions of seniors this incredible chance to review plans for the coming year and see if better coverage exists," Slome explains. "But AEP lasts for only a few days and failing to act can be a costly mistake."
According to the Medicare insurance expert, the typical seniors can have anywhere from 20 to 70 different Medicare Advantage plans to compare and choose from. “It’s not easy and the differences between plans can be significant,” Slome shares. “I use the government’s website Medicare.gov as a great place to start but then I look for validation and that can benefit from someone locally who has experience,” Slome cites.
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) advocates for the importance of educated planning. AAMSI supports insurance professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions.
To organization makes available the nation’s leading free online directory that lists Medicare Insurance agents by Zip Code. To access the directory, go to https://www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/. No personal information other than your Zip Code is required to access the directory listing.
For more information on Medicare options, visit the organization's website at https://www.medicaresupp.org.
