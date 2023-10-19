Modern Requirements Showcases AI tools for DevOps at Info-Tech Research Group's Live Conference 2023
Toronto, Canada, October 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Modern Requirements was recently invited to present at LIVE 2023- an IT and Technology Leadership Conference hosted by the Info-Tech Research Group, which took place on September 19 to 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. CEO, Modern Requirements, Asif Sharif, presented a captivating session on Day 2 of the conference titled "Accelerating DevOps with AI: A Roadmap for Success."
The session provided attendees with valuable insights into the profound impact of AI on the DevOps landscape. In his presentation, Asif explored how AI is reshaping the world of DevOps, discussing the implications and potential benefits of integrating AI into an organization’s DevOps practices. Using real-life examples, he showcased the transformative capabilities of cutting-edge tools such as GitHub Copilot for developers, Copilot4DevOps for product owners and testers, and Codeless ONE for no-code app development, all of which have the potential to revolutionize productivity.
The event featured keynote speaker Geoffrey Hinton, widely recognized as the "Godfather of AI," along with other notable speakers. Designed for IT and technology leaders across multiple industries, the conference boasted attendees from leading companies across the globe, all there to discuss and explore the theme “Exponential IT” and to gain a practical, real-world perspective on how IT can take a leading role, as new technologies, including generative AI, cause major disruption to business models and technology solutions.
Modern Requirements' participation in the Info-Tech Research Group's LIVE Conference was met with enthusiasm from attendees, as it took a deep-dive into the possibilities of AI in the Requirements Management space. The session garnered praise for its informative content and futuristic insights.
"We are delighted with the opportunity to have been part of the Info-Tech Research Group's LIVE Conference," said Asif Sharif, CEO of Modern Requirements. "The event allowed us to share our expertise and showcase how AI is driving innovation in DevOps. We are committed to empowering organizations with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in an increasingly AI-driven world."
If you’re ready to experience the power of Modern Requirements4DevOps you can access a free 30-day trial, directly accessible within Azure DevOps environments or can get a walkthrough of the product by booking a demo on www.modernrequirements.com
About Modern Requirements
Modern Requirements is a leading enterprise requirements lifecycle solutions provider. Its award-winning flagship product, Modern Requirements4DevOps, is fully embedded in Azure DevOps. Referred to as Microsoft’s Requirements Management go-to partner, Modern Requirements has become an industry staple for those positioned on Microsoft’s leading ALM tools – Azure DevOps Server and Azure DevOps. Modern Requirement4DevOps supports agile, waterfall, and hybrid requirements approaches. It includes an industry-leading feature set with complete project auditability.
For more information, press only:
Darshanie Mahadeo, Modern Requirements, darshanie.mahadeo@modernrequirements.com
