QNAP Introduces the Half-Width Rackmount 16-Port 10GbE QSW-M3216R-8S8T & QSW-3216R-8S8T L2 Managed/Unmanaged Switch, with Up to 320Gbps of Switching Capacity
New space-saving and cost-optimized switch series with a compact case and more 10GbE ports.
Taipei, Taiwan, October 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solutions innovator, today released the new Half-width Rackmount 16-port 10GbE switch series, including the L2 Web Managed QSW-M3216R-8S8T and the Unmanaged QSW-3216R-8S8T. The built-in eight 10GbE SFP+ and eight 10GbE RJ45 ports with backward compatibility fulfills the versatile demands of interfaces and speeds in high-speed network infrastructure. The half-width rackmount compact design also allows SMBs to flexibly deploy them in IT rooms or even on desks in offices.
"QNAP’s best-selling all 10GbE switch series now releases two new half-width rackmount 16-port 10GbE models, offering more 10GbE ports to satisfy requirements for multiple high-bandwidth network devices in SMBs and offices,” said Jerry Deng, Product Manager of QNAP, adding, “Managed and unmanaged models are available for easily upgrading to a full 10GbE high-speed LAN at an affordable price, and their small physical footprint makes them especially useful for businesses and organizations that lack physical space for dedicated IT hardware."
The QSW-M3216R-8S8T and QSW-3216R-8S8T come with eight 10GbE SFP+ fiber ports and eight 10GbE RJ45 ports, which are also backwards compatible with 1G SFP and Multi-Gigabit NBASE-T (10G / 5G / 2.5G / 1G). Up to 10bps speed per 10GbE RJ45 port can be achieved with the existing 6a cables (or better). The QSW-M3216R-8S8T and QSW-3216R-8S8T are compliant with IEEE 802.3az Energy Efficient Ethernet and IEEE802.3x Flow Control in full-duplex mode, avoiding packet loss from unparalleled bandwidth, and reducing power consumption for low-speed and inactive connections. With a half-width rackmount design, the QSW-M3216R-8S8T and QSW-3216R-8S8T (or with another half-width rackmount switch) can be installed in a 1U rack space for efficient physical space utilization and tidy cabling in IT rooms or offices. With its smart cooling system, the QSW-M3216R-8S8T and QSW-3216R-8S8T ensures stable high-speed network performance even when under full load.
The QSW-M3216R-8S8T managed switch provides Layer 2 management functions (such as LACP, VLAN, ACL and LLDP) via QNAP Switch System (QSS) with user-friendly Web GUI for efficient network bandwidth controls and enhanced network security. The QSW-M3216R-8S8T is one of the few L2 web-managed switches that supports the Rapid Spanning Tree Protocol (RSTP) for users to deploy small/medium-scale networks that support expansion, redundancy, and loop prevention.
Key Specifications
QSW-M3216R-8S8T：L2 Web Managed Switch
QSW-3216R-8S8T：Unmanaged Switch
16 ports (8 x 10GbE SFP+ fiber and 8 x 10GbE RJ45 ports); compatible 1G SFP fiber speed and NBASE-T technologies (10Gbps, 5Gbps, 2.5Gbps and 1Gbps); compliant with IEEE 802.3x and IEEE 802.3az; Auto Negotiation
For more information and to view the full QNAP lineup, please visit www.qnap.com.
About QNAP
QNAP (Quality Network Appliance Provider) is devoted to providing comprehensive solutions in software development, hardware design and in-house manufacturing. Focusing on storage, networking and smart video innovations, QNAP now introduce a revolutionary Cloud NAS solution that joins our cutting-edge subscription-based software and diversified service channel ecosystem. QNAP envisions NAS as being more than simple storage and has created a cloud-based networking infrastructure for users to host and develop artificial intelligence analysis, edge computing and data integration on their QNAP solutions.
Media inquiries
marketing@qnap.com
