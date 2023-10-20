FDB Panel Fittings Handles – Bridge, Bow, Grab, Lift and "D" Styles
Isleworth, United Kingdom, October 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to announce that their online store now has an extensive stock of handles for doors, drawers, panels, equipment and cases from a range of manufacturers, in various materials.
Handles of this type are often the last component to be fitted and can be needed as a matter of urgency at the last minute to avoid delays in production or delivery – the FDB Panel Fittings Online store specialize in serving this need with rapid service on demand.
Bridge handles – also known as bow, grab, lift and “D” handles are a common component in industries such as mechanical engineering, sheet metal fabrication, HVAC, medical devices, food processing, rail transport and tunnelling, data centres and utilities. They are ideal for manual interactions offering a comfortable interface at the point of operator contact.
The Online portfolio also encompasses large scale tubular lift handles and small-scale finger pulls. D style bridge handles are available with front or rear fixings as required to meet aesthetic and security concerns.
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/handles
