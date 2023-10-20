Buon Bambini’s “Pouch Topper” Wins 2023 Parent’s Pick Award
Pouch Topper selected as a winner in Best Baby/Toddler Product, Best Pre-School Product, and Best Family Health & Safety Product categories.
Dana Point, CA, October 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Buon Bambini is proud to announce being chosen as a recipient of a 2023 Parents’ Picks Award (parentspicksawards.com) for its innovative Pouch Topper baby feeding accessory.
The Pouch Topper has been a favorite of new parent for many years given its unique ability to control baby food pouch mess, protect babies’ mouths from harsh surfaces, and promote independent feeding. These key benefits lead to Pouch Topper being chosen as a winner in multiple categories including Best Baby/Toddler Product, Best Pre-School Product, and Best Family Health & Safety Product.
“We are more than pleased to be recognized with the prestigious Parent’s Pick Award as it validates our company mission to support families, and lets us know our Pouch Topper product plays an important role at mealtimes,” said a Buon Bambini spokesperson. “We became an Amazon’s Choice product in 2020, and we’re equally excited about adding this award to our list of accolades. Our hope that the additional recognition will create even more awareness of our charitable work with Second Harvest Food Bank, part of the Feeding America® network,” they added.
About Buon Bambini
Buon Bambini is the maker of the innovative Pouch Topper, a baby food pouch feeding accessory that prevents mess, protects babies’ mouths, and promotes independent feeding. Pouch Topper fits nearly every brand of baby food, is dishwasher safe, and features patented dual flow technology. It’s made with 100% food-grade silicone that is safety tested to assure it’s free of BPA, phthalates and heavy metals.
Pouch Topper was conceived and developed by parents whose toddler achieved incomparable levels of “food explosions” with his baby food pouches. His attempts at self-feeding, although entertaining, ended with lots of clean-up time. The Pouch Topper solved that problem and has since become an Amazon’s Choice top-seller with over 1000 Amazon 4-5 star reviews. For more information on Buon Bambini and its Pouch Topper products, visit BuonBambini.com.
Contact
Tony Tomassini
312-480-6768
www.buonbambini.com
