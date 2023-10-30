Housing Authority of Plainfield Residents and Plainfield Community Members Garner Resources at Joanne Hollis Gardens’ First Annual Information and Referral Health Fair
HAP welcomed residents and the Plainfield community at the 1st annual Information & Referral Health Fair at Joanne Hollis Gardens. Community organizations offered linkages to support various needs in the community.
Plainfield, NJ, October 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HAP welcomed residents and the Plainfield community at the first annual Information and Referral Health Fair at Joanne Hollis Gardens. This event brought together a wide range of organizations/resources.
JHG resident Christine Taylor said, “We need events like this because in the past they had a lot of events and because of COVID it’s been harder to hold events, this helps the residents get a better understanding of what’s available as far as resources for different things.”
Director of Community Programs Eric Graham, PHM notes, “This pandemic has caused so much pushback for all us of in terms of the mental health piece and now events like these help people come out of their shell.” Graham leads the JHG Community Resource Center and possesses over 40 years of experience working within housing authorities across the country. “Someone asked me, ‘Why invite a funeral parlor to this event?’ It’s because so many families can’t understand the process and they will go through everything with them, and let them know the support that is available after the fact. We have to prepare people for the inevitable because we all need help.”
Graham explained, “As for mental health components, there are supportive services around the family dynamic, meaning children who lost a parent, and the surviving parent doesn’t know how to deal with the crises in the family.” The community resource center is putting together a consortium group that will wrap around Graham so if he has a crisis with a little boy or girl he has the consortium team there to help. HAP’s JHG Community Resource Center also refers to these wraparound services as their Wheel of Opportunity for residents.
"We want to ensure that all residents' needs are met," stated HAP Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Bridget Rivers. "Events such as these help motivate individuals to take steps to learn what is available to them and develop that momentum to continue seeking services within the community."
HAP Executive Director Randall M. Wood remarked, “We are excited to offer this event to the community, working from the inside out, to spread the word about these organizations that are ready and willing to help. We know how important it was to bring this event to the greater community.”
“Urban league is what the community needs,” said Peer Specialist and Outreach Coordinator Simeria Dewalt. ULUC makes empowering communities and changing lives their mission by providing essential services across a number of areas.
Union County’s Yovana Ramirez, MPA said, “As the Community Liaison for the Division of Social Services in the Department of Human Services in the County of Union, my mission is to attend resource/health fairs and other events where I can promote awareness and information, as well as educate people, to some extent, about the services our agency provides to the community.”
Mahwish Chisthi, Program Coordinator at Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health, noted, “Even though some residents may not be pro-vaccine, they are still respectful and open-minded to learning more about it and sharing information with friends and family.” RWJBH assured people that it's safe to get both a flu and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time. Leticia Vizcaino-Blanco, Outreach Coordinator for Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Family Planning Clinic shared, “Through education programs and outreach efforts we empower and help community members develop a reproductive plan. Additionally, our entire staff is invested in helping eliminate barriers to care such as language, income, insurance eligibility and immigration status for those in vulnerable populations to receive services that they would otherwise not have access to.”
Helena Terens, Trained Volunteer Counselor explained, “As a volunteer counselor on the 988 lines at Caring Contact, I speak to many callers who are hopeless and lonely, and to be able to connect on an emotional level and support the caller can be life-changing.” The no-cost and confidential 24/7 suicide and crisis lifeline can be reached by simply calling or texting the number 988.
Union County Fatherhood Initiative Coalition Executive Director and Chairman Rod Spearman said, “Union County Fatherhood Initiative Coalition will continue to support HAP with programs that will empower, educate, and engage fathers and men in the community to become stronger leaders and better fathers.” Spearman also attended the event on behalf of Jewish Family Services of Central New Jersey located in Elizabeth, “Jewish Family Services was happy to share information that would help and support seniors in the community with programs such as registering foreign-born seniors for food insecurity and medical transportation and other services. Additionally, we have a program for people with dementia and memory loss and education for the caregiver. We will continue to work with the residents and HAP and their senior programs.”
Email ericg@hap-nj.org or call 908-769-6335 extension 604 to learn more about HAP’s JHG Community Resource Center. Learn more about HAP at www.hapnj.org.
