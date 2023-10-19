Next Point Ventures Announces Strategic Partnership with Egg Beauty Labs
Next Point Ventures and Egg Beauty Labs have joined up to hatch beautiful brands.
Cherry HIll, NJ, October 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Next Point Ventures, LLC, a strategic advisory firm that takes an active investment approach into projects, has made a strategic investment and taken a position in Egg Beauty Labs, a beauty brand incubator and accelerator led by beauty industry veteran Barry Shaich.
Currently, Egg is focused on its proprietary made. for good.TM men’s product line. The market size for men’s grooming products is expected to double within the next 7 years. Egg Beauty Labs has lead or supported successful products such as, American Crew, Woody’s Quality Grooming, Headblade, Dermalogica, Contours, and Floyd’s 99 barbershops. ISPY and others. In addition, Egg Beauty labs. Owns several other brands as well as proprietary systems and Brand IP.
Marc Snyderman, Esq., Co-Founder, stated, “I’ve had the privilege of knowing Barry for a few years and seen his genius at work. The products Egg develops, and the marketing concepts are so far ahead of the curve, we knew we had to get involved.”
William Young, co-founder of Next Point Ventures added, “when we dug in with Egg we realized that we could truly help build out the proprietary ‘I.am Framework’ (Incubate, Accelerate, Monetize) into a repeatable process.”
Barry Shaich indicated, “I hit an inflection point with Egg Beauty and wanted to find a partner that would be integrally involved with the business to support our growth. I found that with Next Point.”
To learn more about Next Point Ventures, visit www.npointventures.com. Made products can be found at https://mademensgrooming.com.
Next Point Ventures, LLC is a Philadelphia-based strategic advisory and investment firm which specializes in finding high-impact opportunities to transform a business, leading to elevated value, through the lens of the NPV Solution Stack.
Currently, Egg is focused on its proprietary made. for good.TM men’s product line. The market size for men’s grooming products is expected to double within the next 7 years. Egg Beauty Labs has lead or supported successful products such as, American Crew, Woody’s Quality Grooming, Headblade, Dermalogica, Contours, and Floyd’s 99 barbershops. ISPY and others. In addition, Egg Beauty labs. Owns several other brands as well as proprietary systems and Brand IP.
Marc Snyderman, Esq., Co-Founder, stated, “I’ve had the privilege of knowing Barry for a few years and seen his genius at work. The products Egg develops, and the marketing concepts are so far ahead of the curve, we knew we had to get involved.”
William Young, co-founder of Next Point Ventures added, “when we dug in with Egg we realized that we could truly help build out the proprietary ‘I.am Framework’ (Incubate, Accelerate, Monetize) into a repeatable process.”
Barry Shaich indicated, “I hit an inflection point with Egg Beauty and wanted to find a partner that would be integrally involved with the business to support our growth. I found that with Next Point.”
To learn more about Next Point Ventures, visit www.npointventures.com. Made products can be found at https://mademensgrooming.com.
Next Point Ventures, LLC is a Philadelphia-based strategic advisory and investment firm which specializes in finding high-impact opportunities to transform a business, leading to elevated value, through the lens of the NPV Solution Stack.
Contact
Next Point Ventures, LLCContact
Marc Snyderman
856-600-2347
npointventures.com
Marc Snyderman
856-600-2347
npointventures.com
Categories