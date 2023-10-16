CHOICE Humanitarian Annual Gala Fundraiser Shines Spotlight on its Impact on World Poverty
The event will celebrate the progress of numerous community projects and invite global citizens to donate to the non-profit's mission to reduce poverty.
Salt Lake City, UT, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CHOICE Humanitarian, a leading global non-profit, today announced details for its highly anticipated Annual Gala Fundraiser to be held on October 20, 2023. The event is designed to celebrate the progress of numerous community projects that address global poverty—including work done in eight different countries and areas around the world—and to raise vital funds for CHOICE Humanitarian to continue its life-changing work.
The annual gala, which is co-presented this year by Christopherson Business Travel and The Andrus Family Foundation, will feature several special speakers and presenters:
Kristin Andrus - A well-known community champion for women, children, and refugees within and beyond Utah, Kristin will share her advocacy approach and stories from her family’s recent CHOICE Humanitarian expedition to Nepal.
Jeremy Andrus - The CEO of Traeger Grills, Jeremy will discuss the importance of serving communities that face challenges and how those that are interested can get involved in CHOICE Humanitarian.
Emily Franson Evangelista - A veteran Certified Expedition Leader (CEL) for CHOICE Humanitarian, Emily has led over 30 expeditions to Guatemala, Mexico, Bolivia, Kenya and Nepal. She just recently returned from leading an expedition to the Samburu area of Kenya, and she’ll share about innovative efforts she witnessed.
Jordan Menzel - As an experienced Certified Expedition Leader (CEL), Jordan's experiences in the field on CHOICE expeditions have helped him understand more deeply the challenges and opportunities in poverty alleviation, which he'll share at the gala.
Critt Aardema - Critt, a family physician in northern Utah, has participated in a few different CHOICE expeditions, including a recent visit to Kenya this past summer with his family. His experiences have touched his heart, particularly when it comes to the privilege of having access to education.
James B. Mayfield Humanitarian Award Presentation - This year's recipient is Chris Johnson, who has worked with and for CHOICE Humanitarian for more than 20 years. His demonstrated dedication to selfless service has been a driving force in forging pathways for underserved communities to lift themselves out of poverty.
"At CHOICE, our mission is to create lasting, positive change in the underserved communities in which we serve,” said Jen Dyer, Executive Director of Development for CHOICE. “The Annual Gala Fundraiser is a testament to the incredible dedication and compassion of our supporters, volunteers, and staff. Together, we strive to empower communities and transform lives globally, leaving a lasting legacy of hope and progress."
The gala will feature inspiring stories from the field, live entertainment, a live and silent auction, and opportunities for attendees to learn more about the organization's ongoing efforts. Proceeds from the gala will fund vital projects, ensuring that CHOICE Humanitarian can continue its transformative work and reach even more communities in need.
CHOICE Humanitarian is committed to alleviating poverty and improving the lives of individuals and communities across the globe. Through collaborative efforts, the organization empowers communities to identify and address their most pressing needs, fostering sustainable development and resilience. For more information about CHOICE Humanitarian and its Annual Gala Fundraiser, including sponsorship opportunities and event details, please visit www.CHOICEhumanitarian.org/gala2023
About CHOICE Humanitarian
CHOICE Humanitarian is a non-profit development organization with four decades of experience working to reduce global poverty in Bolivia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Kenya, Mexico, the Navajo Nation, Nepal, and Peru. CHOICE works with and through rural communities in some of the most remote, underserved regions of these countries where community members face the many dimensions of poverty, including lack of income generation opportunities, unsafe housing, limited educational access, malnutrition and food insecurity, and little or no health infrastructure. CHOICE’s approach is locally-led, data-driven, and sustainable, and its program and projects unlock CHOICE, build capacity, and cultivate resilience. For more information, visit www.CHOICEhumanitarian.org.
Contact
CHOICE Humanitarian
Alex Koritz
801-450-8005
choicehumanitarian.org
Alex Koritz
801-450-8005
choicehumanitarian.org
