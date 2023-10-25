10th Annual Family Promise Metrowest Keeping the Promise Fundraising Gala Live November 2
Natick, MA, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Family Promise Metrowest invites the community to the 10th annual "Keeping the Promise" gala taking place on Thursday, November 2 at 6:30 pm at the Framingham Country Club.
Family Promise Metrowest has been at the forefront of helping families in need across the Metrowest region. This year's gala promises to be a remarkable evening of connection, inspiration, and fundraising, and will recognize 4 new award winners for their support of the Family Promise Metrowest mission over the last 15 years.
The 2023 awards and winners are:
The Legacy Award: awarded to an individual whose commitment and contributions to Family Promise Metrowest will have long-lasting impact on the community, and whose dedication and innovative ideas continue to inspire the future vision of the organization. The 2023 Legacy Award is being given to former Family Promise Metrowest Executive Director Sue Crossley.
Cindy Lombardo Volunteer Award: awarded to an individual who embodies the spirit of compassion, generosity and leadership of the late Cindy Lombardo, who was the lead coordinator for Family Promise Metrowest at Temple Shir Tikva in Wayland. The 2023 Cindy Lombardo Volunteer Award is being given to longtime dedicated Family Promise Metrowest volunteer Diana Carroll.
The Inaugural 2023 Carole Brodrick Corporate Partner of the Year Award: awarded to a corporate partner who has demonstrated excellence in working together to build a cohesive community that serves as a model of collaboration for the greater good, and is named after Carole Broderick, who served as Family Promise Metrowest Development Director for over a decade. The Inaugural 2023 Carole Brodrick Corporate Partner of the Year Award is being given to the TJX Companies.
The Inaugural 2023 Community Partner of the Year Award is presented to a community partner to honor and recognize their commitment and vital role in successfully collaborating to bring awareness, resources, and support to the issue of homelessness. The Inaugural 2023 Community Partner of the Year Award is being given to the City of Framingham, Community Development Department.
“We are boundlessly grateful for the contributions both Sue Crossley and Diana Carroll have made to our organization over the years,” said Danielle Conte, Executive Director of Family Promise Metrowest. “New this year, Family Promise Metrowest also recognizes the outstanding contributions of exemplary corporate businesses and community partners with 2 new awards. Family Promise Metrowest believes that preventing and ending family homelessness requires a coordinated community response, and our Corporate and Community Partners are a key part of that solution and provide needed resources to make achieving our mission possible.”
2023 Keeping the Promise Event Sponsors:
Avidia Bank * AVO Fence and Supply * Brookline Bank * Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation * ERA Key Realty * Home Market Foods * Middlesex Bank Mutual One Charitable Foundation * R.W. Holmes * Reliant Medical Group * Smith, Sullivan & Brown LLC * TEAM Metrowest * Tracy Boehme Realty Group
Event tickets and sponsorships are available. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://ktp2023.givesmart.com/
About Family Promise Metrowest: Family Promise Metrowest is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families facing homelessness and housing insecurity in the Metrowest region of Massachusetts. Through a network of caring volunteers and community resources, we provide shelter, meals, and support to families as they work toward sustainable independence.
For media inquiries and additional information, please contact: Julie Zadow at Julie@FamilyPromiseMetrowest.org
FamilyPromiseMetrowest.org
6 Mulligan Street
Natick, MA 01760
info@familypromisemetrowest.org
