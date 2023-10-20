RAMPF Presents Tooling & Composite Engineering Solutions at CAMX 2023
High-performance modeling and mold engineering materials and holistic composite part manufacturing – Building C/Booth U42.
Wixom, MI, October 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The international RAMPF Group is presenting high-performance tooling materials and engineered solutions for composite part manufacturing at CAMX 2023 in Atlanta, GA, from October 30 to November 02, Building C/Booth U42.
RAMPF Group, Inc. – RAKU® TOOL boards, Close Contour materials, and liquid systems
RAMPF Group, Inc. is a leading developer and manufacturer of modeling and mold engineering materials based on polyurethane and epoxy for the automotive, marine, and aerospace industries, amongst others. The company headquartered in Wixom, MI, offers customized solutions that are tailored to meet the specific requirements of customers throughout the entire production chain – from prototyping, model, mold, and tool construction to production.
The product portfolio encompasses
- Tooling boards made from polyurethane and epoxy that exhibit outstanding mechanical properties, finest surface structures, and high dimensional stability. The boards are easy and quick to machine and compatible with all industry-standard prepregs, release agents, and paints.
- Close Contour materials that significantly reduce both the amount of material used and production waste as well as the time spent on milling and finishing. The product range includes Close Contour Pastes (two-component epoxy systems which are applied to a close contour substructure by hand or CNC machine), Close Contour Castings (semi-finished polyurethane products supplied as three-dimensional castings that are already close to the final contour), and Close Contour Blocks (polyurethane or epoxy systems which are produced to customer specifications and delivered as unmachined rectangular blocks).
- Liquid systems based on polyurethane and epoxy for various manufacturing techniques, build-up methods, and applications. The range of products encompasses gelcoats, laminating resins and pastes, casting resins, infusion systems, as well as liquid resin systems for structural and interior aerospace composites applications, including materials with FST properties.
RAMPF Composite Solutions – Engineered solutions for composite part manufacturing
RAMPF Composite Solutions designs and manufactures some of the world’s most complex lightweight composite products for the aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, high-end consumer, and green transportation indus-tries – from sketch to qualification.
The company based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, makes composites manufacturing more automated and less costly by combining
- Low-cost tooling and fixtures
- High-performance structural resins
- Structural optimization via Tailored Fiber Placement (TFP) Technology
By significantly reducing the time and investment needed to get from development to testing/qualification and into production, RAMPF’ Composite Solutions enables its customers to pursue truly groundbreaking design concepts.
The company also optimizes the sustainability of its production processes. The latest Vacuum Assisted Resin Transfer Molding (VARTM) technology facilitates working at lower temperatures and pressures, significantly reducing both tooling and energy costs.
Visit RAMPF at CAMX 2023 from October 30 to November 02 in Atlanta, GA – Building C/Booth U42!
Visit RAMPF at CAMX 2023 from October 30 to November 02 in Atlanta, GA – Building C/Booth U42!
Contact
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
