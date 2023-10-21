AppleButter Software Announces the Release of Venga 5.6.22 – A Leap Forward in Office Communication
The new update brings a multitude of bug fixes and continues to streamline office communication in medical and dental practices.
Minneapolis, MN, October 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AppleButter Software is excited to announce the release of Venga version 5.6.22, the latest update to its widely recognized office paging and messaging system. This update underscores AppleButter Software's ongoing commitment to delivering a robust and efficient communication solution that enhances productivity within practice environments.
Key Updates in Venga 5.6.22:
The new release addresses several bugs that have been rectified to ensure a seamless user experience:
Resolved a bug where messaging a zone with a sending user having "Me" in their name resulted in code appearing in the message on the recipient’s computer.
Fixed a server-side error pertaining to an invalid subscript reference on station config pull.
Rectified an issue with Reset Window Positions Prompt if Always On Top setting was turned on - ensuring the prompt will not be hidden behind the console, thus making it accessible.
Solved an issue where stations waiting at login were erroneously counted against the license limit.
Venga's Unique Capabilities:
Venga continues to be a discrete messaging software that utilizes unique colors and sounds to facilitate streamlined communication within practices. Designed to enhance patient flow and eradicate the requirement for overhead, walkie talkie, or lighted button paging systems, Venga has proven to be an indispensable tool for a more productive practice. With a user-friendly interface, it leverages an office's existing computer network to provide a powerful real-time communication solution, while working harmoniously alongside practice management software.
Legacy and Future:
Originally conceived over 22 years ago for premier dental, medical, chiropractic, veterinary, and eye care offices, Venga has been incessantly refined to stay at the forefront of intra-office communication technology. Known for its flexibility, modernity, and innovative feature set, Venga stands as one of the most esteemed pieces of communication software available today.
For additional information on Venga 5.6.22, or to explore how Venga can revolutionize your office communication, please contact AppleButter Software at (888) 724-4531 or visit http://vengapaging.com .
About AppleButter Software:
AppleButter Software is a leading provider of office communication solutions, committed to delivering innovative software that enhances productivity and communication within professional practice environments. Through continuous improvement and user-centric design, AppleButter Software remains at the helm of creating intuitive and reliable communication tools for medical, dental, and other professional practices.
Key Updates in Venga 5.6.22:
The new release addresses several bugs that have been rectified to ensure a seamless user experience:
Resolved a bug where messaging a zone with a sending user having "Me" in their name resulted in code appearing in the message on the recipient’s computer.
Fixed a server-side error pertaining to an invalid subscript reference on station config pull.
Rectified an issue with Reset Window Positions Prompt if Always On Top setting was turned on - ensuring the prompt will not be hidden behind the console, thus making it accessible.
Solved an issue where stations waiting at login were erroneously counted against the license limit.
Venga's Unique Capabilities:
Venga continues to be a discrete messaging software that utilizes unique colors and sounds to facilitate streamlined communication within practices. Designed to enhance patient flow and eradicate the requirement for overhead, walkie talkie, or lighted button paging systems, Venga has proven to be an indispensable tool for a more productive practice. With a user-friendly interface, it leverages an office's existing computer network to provide a powerful real-time communication solution, while working harmoniously alongside practice management software.
Legacy and Future:
Originally conceived over 22 years ago for premier dental, medical, chiropractic, veterinary, and eye care offices, Venga has been incessantly refined to stay at the forefront of intra-office communication technology. Known for its flexibility, modernity, and innovative feature set, Venga stands as one of the most esteemed pieces of communication software available today.
For additional information on Venga 5.6.22, or to explore how Venga can revolutionize your office communication, please contact AppleButter Software at (888) 724-4531 or visit http://vengapaging.com .
About AppleButter Software:
AppleButter Software is a leading provider of office communication solutions, committed to delivering innovative software that enhances productivity and communication within professional practice environments. Through continuous improvement and user-centric design, AppleButter Software remains at the helm of creating intuitive and reliable communication tools for medical, dental, and other professional practices.
Contact
AppleButter SoftwareContact
Timothy Perry
888-724-4531
https://vengapaging.com
Timothy Perry
888-724-4531
https://vengapaging.com
Categories