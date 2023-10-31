Get a Grip Resurfacing Franchise Opens in College Station
Get A Grip College Station Brings Industry Leading Resurfacing to Area
College Station, TX, October 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Brandon and Chera Martin have joined the nationwide network of Get A Grip Franchising, expanding the resurfacing leader’s reach to the College Station area. Get A Grip College Station repairs and resurfaces cracked fiberglass bathtubs, scratched or stained porcelain tile, and even Formica, laminate or cultured marble kitchen countertops and cabinets. All at a fraction of the cost of replacing them.
The Martins spent time in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where Get A Grip is headquartered, to learn more about Get A Grip’s exclusive products and techniques. Unlike other training programs, Get A Grip puts its franchisees directly into the field, training them on actual customer jobs. This is where franchisees learn to resurface and restore practically every surface in the home: countertops, showers, tubs, tile and cabinets.
For the last 15 years, Brandon has worked in sales for various trades – a lumber mill, irrigation, electrical contracting, general contracting and property management. Additionally, he is a versatile tradesman himself, being familiar with all aspects of home improvement and construction, having built the family’s previous home in Colorado. Chera has been a yoga and dance teacher, and stay at home mother to the Martin’s five children.
“What really appealed to us about Get A Grip was the focus of the businesses on refinishing surfaces instead of replacing them. And it’s a scalable business in the trades, which we’re familiar with,” says Brandon. “Another plus is that Get A Grip is a great family business with an excellent work/life balance, which is something the headquarters of the company takes seriously. We’ve always wanted to own a business. When we found Get A Grip it was a perfect fit.”
Get A Grip's dedication to researching, creating, and implementing new and increasingly efficient techniques and products sets the company apart from others in the remodeling industry. The company even holds numerous unique registered trademarks. Unbeatable warranties help Get A Grip back up its claim that it has the best products and the best processes in the industry. Get A Grip’s breakthrough proprietary and exclusive products, which are designed for laminate, porcelain, fiberglass, and tile surfaces, cure in just 24 hours.
Get A Grip leads the resurfacing industry in the 32 locations across 18 states where Get A Grip Resurfacing now outsells and outperforms their competitors. Get A Grip debuted on the Entrepreneur®’s Franchise 500® list of franchise companies in the United States and Canada in 2007.
For more information on Get A Grip College Station or its unique trademarked products and techniques, call 979-777-6863 or go to getagrip.com.
Brandon Martin
979-777-6863
www.getagrip.com
