Robert J. Ramseur, Jr. Reappointed to North Carolina Real Estate Commission

Robert J. Ramseur, Jr. was appointed to the North Carolina Real Estate Commission (NCREC) by House Representative Speaker Tim Moore to serve a three-year term. Bob previously served on the Commission by appointment of Governor Pat McCrory and was the Vice-Chair in 2016-2017 and the Chair in 2017-2018.