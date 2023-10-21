Robert J. Ramseur, Jr. Reappointed to North Carolina Real Estate Commission
Raleigh, NC, October 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert J. Ramseur, Jr. was appointed to the North Carolina Real Estate Commission (NCREC) by House Representative Speaker Tim Moore to serve a three-year term. He previously served on the Commission by appointment of Governor Pat McCrory and was Chair in 2017-2018 and Vice Chair in 2016-2017. NCREC is the governing body that regulates licensed real estate agents and serves to protect the interest of the public in real estate transactions. The state agency conducts disciplinary hearings, administers and monitors license examination programs and conducts pre and post licensing educational programs. Bob, Chair of Ragsdale Liggett's Real Estate Department, has more than 28 years of experience in real estate transactions and other real estate matters.
