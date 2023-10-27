IBQMI® Launches Case Study to Celebrate Success Stories of Global Student Base
New case study provides insights and an interactive stage for students to share their experiences and gain significant career exposure.
Cheyenne, WY, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- IBQMI®, a leading provider of industry-specific certifications, is excited to launch a unique initiative on its website that showcases the diverse portfolio of its students worldwide. The feature offers invaluable insights into the broad distribution of IBQMI® students across numerous companies and industries, highlighting the widespread relevance of their certifications.
"Our student base is a rich tapestry of professionals from pioneering organizations pushing the boundaries of innovation," says Ken Davis, Managing Director at IBQMI®.
"We're proud to serve students from top-tier global companies such as Apple, Tesla, IBM, and more. This platform allows us to spotlight their journey and achievements."
The website presents insightful data about the students, including their gender, passing rate, and the industry they work in, offering a deeper understanding of evolving trends across various sectors through the lens of IBQMI®'s educational offerings.
Moreover, IBQMI® has created a unique opportunity for students to share their experiences with their globally recognized certification programs. This initiative not only allows students to narrate their journey but also helps them boost their professional visibility.
In return for providing their information and a testimonial, IBQMI® will offer a backlink to their LinkedIn profile on the website, driving traffic and expanding their professional network. This creates a win-win situation for both the students and the organization.
"We believe that our students' journeys are unique and inspiring, and we're thrilled to bring these stories into the spotlight," adds Davis. "Their feedback not only aids us in enhancing our services but also offers valuable insights to our global community."
IBQMI® invites all its students to submit their story, share their experience, and increase their professional reach. To participate, students can visit
contact.ibqmi.org/our-students-portfolio
and click on "Submit your story."
By doing so, they can also gain valuable insights into who their fellow mates are.
About IBQMI®:
IBQMI® is a foremost provider of industry-specific certifications, training ambitious professionals from a vast array of top-tier global companies. Their student body hails from a diverse range of industries, trusting IBQMI® to provide them with the essential knowledge and skills that propel their career advancement.
About IBQMI®:
IBQMI® is a foremost provider of industry-specific certifications, training ambitious professionals from a vast array of top-tier global companies. Their student body hails from a diverse range of industries, trusting IBQMI® to provide them with the essential knowledge and skills that propel their career advancement.
Contact
Melissa Hayes
+1 307-459-3576
www.ibqmi.org
