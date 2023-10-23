DerSecur Brings to Govware an Instant App Vulnerability Check
Singapore, Singapore, October 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- DerSecur, a global provider of application security solutions, will participate in the leading APAC cybersecurity event with its flagship security program for apps and online services DerScanner. DerSecur experts will offer to check the vulnerabilities of any published app by taking it for scan directly from the application marketplace.
DerScanner combines static (SAST), dynamic (DAST) and software composition (SCA) analysis methods in a single interface, making a vulnerability check of an app or an online service precise and intuitive. Visitors of the exhibition will get a sneak peek preview of the app functionality right at the booth: DerScanner is able to perform a code check of the app taken right from the popular App shops like Apple Store or Google Play. Any Govware participant is invited to come by the booth and make a quick instant vulnerability check of their published app, laying ground for a better security defence of the product.
In the era of digital competition it becomes critical to ensure an uninterrupted operation of apps and online services. DerSecur is aimed at providing support to the companies in a digital transition, when they want to quickly release an online feature or an app speeding up the development process. As the vulnerabilities in the app code directly affect IT system performance, sensitive data confidentiality, and the financial safety of organizations and their customers, the reliable security solution is crucial. DerScanner is an ultimate security product for the companies that store or process personal, financial, and sensitive data online, including online retailers, online banking, and mobile e-commerce. It allows to check apps for vulnerabilities and undocumented features left by developers even if source code is unavailable, and complies with software code analysis standards, including PCI DSS, OWASP, and HIPAA.
“The topic of this year’s event hugely resonates with our vision. Fostering trust through collaboration means for us equipping chief security officers with simple intuitive tool to check vulnerabilities in a digital environment and not letting down the trust of billions of users. We see how much Singapore is progressing in terms of digital innovations and security, so we’re happy to bring to the table our comprehensive security solution for apps and online services. I hope that the simple and intuitive product that we offer can bring value to web and app developers and help digital services thrive”, said Dan Chernov, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DerScanner.
DerSecur is going to be present at Govware for the fifth time. APAC is the focus region for the company with the highest level of mobile internet adoption and apps usage. In Singapore alone, 97% of the population are active internet users with 89.5% of them using mobile internet, according to Statista. In the recent Singapore Cyber Landscape 2022 report the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore stressed that building resilent digital infractructure is one of the focus pillars to create a safer cyberspace in the country. It means that finding a reliable security solution for every digital product is key. DerScanner is designed to conduct all the necessary tests to identify existing issues for web development and apps in simple interface. Static application security testing module (SAST) identifies vulnerabilities in both source code and executables, while the integration module with the DAST product allows a full-fledged dynamic analysis of web applications. Dynamic analysis projects can also be linked to static analysis projects to correlate their results. The SCA module allows to conduct a full-fledged analysis of the software composition and searches for vulnerabilities and undocumented features in third-party components.
You can find DerSecur booth is the exhibition area of Govware at J28.
