The Manny 267 Foundation Introduces Water Safety and CPR Training for Worcester’s Students
Worcester, MA, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In a resolute move towards fostering safer communities and empowering the youth, The Manny 267 Foundation is elated to announce the launch of The Manny Water Safety Program. This initiative is intricately designed to address two crucial aspects of safety: water safety techniques and life-saving CPR skills.
The first part of the program endeavors to introduce middle school youths from the Worcester Public Schools to essential water safety techniques. Recognizing that a foundational skill like swimming can make a world of difference, the foundation takes a holistic approach by providing participants with string bags that include a swimsuit and swim cap. To increase program accessibility across different areas of the city, dedicated transportation to both the Greendale and Central Brand YMCA will be provided for all participants. The program will run the complete length of the school year. Each session will be 8 weeks in length and run multiple days during the week. Each session can accommodate up to 30 students at a time, ensuring focused training and personal attention. The goal is to train more than 200 youths by the end of the school year.
Partnering with the YMCA ensures a blend of professionalism and community ethos, ensuring that the participating students not only learn swimming but also imbibe a sense of responsibility towards personal safety and that of their peers.
The second component of The Manny Water Safety Program is set to launch at North High by aiming at the older student segment - the high schoolers in the Worcester Public Schools. This module is dedicated to teaching hands-only CPR, a critical skill that can make the difference between life and death in emergencies. The Manny 267 Foundation is proud to collaborate with medical students from the esteemed UMass Medical School, who are generously volunteering their time for this noble cause. Additionally, students will also be trained to use Automated External Defibrillators (AED), another vital tool in emergency response scenarios.
"We believe that knowledge and skills are the pillars of a safer community. Through this program, we aim to arm our youth with tools that could potentially save lives. We hope that such initiatives will inspire more to come forward and make safety a community-driven mission,” says Elvin Familia, The Manny 267 Foundation Founder.
With water safety as the driving mission of the foundation, pictorial danger signs have also been donated to large bodies of water throughout the city such as Green Hill Pond and Lake Quinsigamond. The goal of the signs is to communicate the dangers of the water to the community.
For more details, visit the foundation's official website: https://267foundation.org/.
