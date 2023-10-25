Radio Personality Adai Lamar Kicks Off the Giving Season with Living Advantage Inc.
Beverly Hills, CA, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Living Advantage, Inc. (LA, Inc.), a 30-year-old nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting foster youth, is thrilled to kick off the upcoming Giving Season with celebrated radio personality Adai Lamar from KJLH Radio. Lamar will host LA, Inc.’s Giving Tuesday Kickoff Bash, set to take place on November 9 at Fogo de Chão Beverly Hills.
As a prominent figure in the world of radio, Lamar has made a name for herself with her engaging and informative broadcasts, capturing the hearts of audiences across the greater Los Angeles area. Along with her warm presence, insightful commentary, and unwavering commitment; it’s her dedication to social causes and past involvement with the organization that made her a natural fit.
The Giving Tuesday Kickoff Bash will mark the start of the organization’s Giving Tuesday Campaign. Giving Tuesday, also known as the Global Day of Giving, is celebrated annually. It’s always the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. The day helps nonprofits attract new donors and engage with current supporters interested in making a greater social impact. The organization is looking to get 300 people to join its 33/30 Campaign by Giving Tuesday which is on November 28 this year. The Kickoff Bash aims to get all attendees signed up to support its youth mentorship and life skills workshops. The event is being held at Fogo de Chão Beverly Hills and promises to be an evening of philanthropy, good company, signature drinks, and exquisite food.
Living Advantage Inc. is a non-profit organization committed to providing resources, mentorship, and support to foster youth as they transition into adulthood. The tireless efforts of the team are supported by several corporate sponsors including: ButterFLI, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Citizens Business Bank, U.S. Bank, and USC.
For inquiries, media requests, or sponsorship opportunities related to the Giving Tuesday Kickoff Bash, please contact Katie Copeland at outreach@livingadvantageinc.org
Katie Copeland
323-731-6471
www.livingadvantageinc.org
