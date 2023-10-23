Omnitronics Receives Prestigious ARCIA Local Manufacturing Award
Omnitronics, a leading provider of mission-critical communication solutions, has been awarded the prestigious ARCIA Local Manufacturing Award for their DRG100 Digital Radio Gateway. The award was presented by the Australian Radio Communications Industry Association (ARCIA), a national body representing the interests of Australia’s radio and critical communications industry at their annual Melbourne Industry Dinner event.
Perth, Australia, October 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The DRG100 is a powerful digital gateway that can be programmed with a wide variety of digital protocols; by using a gateway infrastructure one can also connect operators on PC dispatch consoles to radios of multiple radio types: analog or digital; conventional or trunked; open-standard or proprietary for ultimate interoperability. It is used all over the world for applications such as public safety, transport, oil & gas, and mining and more.
Omnitronics is proud to be able to offer a product that is designed, developed, manufactured, and quality tested in Perth, WA and exported around the world. By keeping manufacturing in Australia, Omnitronics retains full control over the quality of the components as well as the manufacturing process and ultimately the product through their team of highly skilled local team members and stringent quality controls that satisfy both Australian and international mission-critical standards.
The DRG100 has been used in a variety of applications, including a solution installed at the Village of Melrose Park Department of Homeland Security and Public Safety that won the 2023 APCO International Technology Leadership Award for its innovative use of the DRG100 in connecting a Tait DMR T3 system with the Illinois statewide P25 Phase 2 system for interagency communications.
ARCIA CEO Paul Davis congratulated Omnitronics CEO John Jordan on the award, saying, “John and his team have done an outstanding job in developing and manufacturing a quality Australian product that is used all over the world. This award is a testament to their hard work and dedication to providing the world with quality cutting-edge Australian technology.”
“We are honoured to receive the 2023 Local Manufacturing Award from ARCIA," shares Omnitronics CEO John Jordan. “And that we are able to provide local and international markets with quality Australian technology, innovation, and Australian-manufactured products,” he adds.
