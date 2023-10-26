QNAP Releases the World’s First Thunderbolt™ 4 NAS TVS-h674T/TVS-h874T, Powered by 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5/i7/i9 Processors
Unparalleled performance, reliability, and versatility in data management to revolutionize the way creative professionals work with their media projects.
Taipei, Taiwan, October 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solution innovator, today announced TVS-h674T / TVS-h874T Thunderbolt™ 4 NAS. By employing a Network Attached Storage (NAS) designed exclusively for creators and video productions on existing file-based workflows, users may enjoy boosted productivity and safeguard precious creative works with amazing efficiency.
- TVS-h674T-i5-32G: 6-bay 3.5” SATA HDD Thunderbolt NAS; 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 6-core/12-thread Processor; Intel UHD Graphics 730; 32 GB DDR4 RAM
- TVS-h874T-i7-32G: 8-bay 3.5” SATA HDD Thunderbolt NAS; 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 12-core (8P+4E) /20-thread Processor; Intel UHD Graphics 770; 32 GB DDR4 RAM
- TVS-h874T-i9-64G: 8-bay 3.5” SATA HDD Thunderbolt NAS; 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 16-core (8P+8E) /24-thread Processor; Intel UHD Graphics 770; 64 GB DDR4 RAM
Meiji Chang, General Manager of QNAP, said: "At QNAP, we are driven to empower creators and professionals with cutting-edge solutions that amplify their creative potential. The TVS-hx74T Thunderbolt 4 NAS series is a testament to our commitment, offering unrivaled performance and expandability to cater to the evolving needs of the creative industry."
Jason Ziller, General Manager, Client Connectivity Division at Intel Corporation., said about the collaboration with QNAP: "Intel is pleased to collaborate with QNAP in developing the TVS-hx74T NAS with Thunderbolt technology. Our powerful Intel Core processors and QNAP's expertise in storage solutions have resulted in a game-changing product for creators and video productions."
TVS-hx74T Key Features:
Intel Core processors: Powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i9, i7 and i5 processors, it delivers remarkable processing power, ensuring collaborative 4K video editing across multiple workstations.
Built-in GPU for fast video transcoding: The TVS-hx74T accelerates real-time transcoding for RAW footage, enabling rapid file access and review for users, teammates, and clients across different devices.
Thunderbolt 4 connectivity: Two built-in Thunderbolt 4 ports provide fast data transfer speeds.
Streamlined, collaborative workflow: The TVS-hx74T series offers connectivity between multiple Mac/PC users and allows flexible access privilege settings, safeguarding against unauthorized access.
NVMe SSD volume: The TVS-hx74T features dual M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x4 slots, supporting M.2 NVMe SSDs to create super-fast volumes dedicated to working on in-progress projects.
Up to 154 TB of storage: The TVS-hx74T offers ample space to accommodate the ever-increasing demands of creative projects.
Upgradable 25/10 GbE: Equipped with PCIe Gen 4 slots, the TVS-hx74T series, with 2.5GbE as standard, guarantees further network expandability, making it an ideal solution for bandwidth-intensive tasks, including 4K video editing and multimedia content creation.
Creator-oriented ZFS-based operating system: The TVS-hx74T series provides flexible storage management, comprehensive data protection, and optimized performance to meet creative professional's demands.
Self-Healing for corrupted data: With the Self-Healing feature, the TVS-hx74T automatically detects and corrects corrupted data, ensuring seamless video production without any disruptions, granting peace of mind to content creators.
NAS data backup with myQNAPcloud Storage: myQNAPcloud Storage is QNAP-hosted cloud storage, and 16 GB free cloud storage is available for every QNAP user. This feature ensures that critical data is protected and accessible from anywhere, enhancing data management and collaboration across the creative workflow.
Key specifications
Tower model; hot-swappable 2.5-inch/3.5-inch SATA 6Gbps hard drives or SSDs; 2 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 slots; 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports; 2 x 2.5GBASE-T RJ45 ports; 2 x PCIe Gen 4 expansion slots (Slot 2 is preinstalled with a Thunderbolt 4 AIC); 1 x Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) port; 2 x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) ports; 1 x 4K HDMI output.
For more information and specifications, please visit www.qnap.com.
About QNAP
QNAP (Quality Network Appliance Provider) is devoted to providing comprehensive solutions in software development, hardware design and in-house manufacturing. Focusing on storage, networking and smart video innovations, QNAP now introduce a revolutionary Cloud NAS solution that joins our cutting-edge subscription-based software and diversified service channel ecosystem. QNAP envisions NAS as being more than simple storage and has created a cloud-based networking infrastructure for users to host and develop artificial intelligence analysis, edge computing and data integration on their QNAP solutions.
Media inquiries
marketing@qnap.com
