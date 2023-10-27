Rainbow Restoration of Greenville SC Clinches 2023 Franchise of the Year Award
Local Franchise Outshines 330 Others to Claim Top Honors, Cementing Its Status as Upstate South Carolina's Premier Restoration Company
Greenville, SC, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rainbow Restoration of Greenville SC, a pillar in the Upstate South Carolina community for over a quarter-century, is thrilled to announce its latest achievement. The company has been honored as the 2023 Franchise of the Year at Neighborly's annual franchise convention. This locally owned and operated franchise surpassed more than 330 other Rainbow Restoration locations to secure this prestigious recognition.
A Milestone in a Legacy of Excellence
"This award is a monumental milestone for us. It's a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence in the restoration industry," said John Wheeler, Franchise Owner of Rainbow Restoration of Greenville SC.
The Differentiating Factors
Daniel Smoke, VP of Operations, attributes the franchise's standout performance to a unique blend of customer focus and resilience. "We don't just offer services; we offer peace of mind. Our team's unwavering commitment, especially during crisis situations, has set us apart," said Smoke.
The franchise showcased its resilience during the recent harsh winter experienced by most of the country. "Our team's dedication was palpable. We worked through holidays and weekends to ensure our community received timely assistance," added Smoke.
The Path Forward
"Rest assured, this award is not the end, but rather a steppingstone to greater achievements," said Wheeler. The franchise is doubling down on its commitment to excellence by investing in continuous staff training and obtaining specialized certifications.
About Rainbow Restoration of Greenville SC
Rainbow Restoration of Greenville SC is a trusted disaster restoration company specializing in mitigating and restoring properties affected by water damage, fire damage, mold remediation, and more. Available 24/7, Rainbow Restoration of Greenville SC offers immediate emergency response with personalized solutions and has served Upstate South Carolina for over 25 years.
About Rainbow Restoration
Founded in 1981, Rainbow Restoration specializes in professional restoration and cleaning services, employing state-of-the-art equipment to ensure high-quality results. As a member of the Neighborly family of brands, each Rainbow Restoration franchise is locally owned, adding a personalized touch to their services. They are committed to rapid response times, exceptional quality, customer well-being, and transparent communication, adhering to industry standards in all their operations.
About Neighborly
Neighborly is a global powerhouse in the home services sector, boasting over 30 brands and 5,000 franchises serving over 12 million customers in six countries. Neighborly connects consumers to rigorously vetted local service providers across 18 service categories through its mobile app.
