The Community Action Agency of Somerville Launches the Somerville Cares Fund 2.0

The Community Action Agency of Somerville today announced the launch of the Somerville Cares Fund (SCF) 2.0. The fund provides up to $2,000 of financial assistance for a wide range of needs, including food, clothing, utilities, childcare, health care, to eligible Somerville residents. The City of Somerville is funding the program, with a total of $1 million allocated for this assistance through the American Rescue Plan Act.