The Community Action Agency of Somerville Launches the Somerville Cares Fund 2.0
Somerville, MA, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Community Action Agency of Somerville today announced the launch of the Somerville Cares Fund (SCF) 2.0. This fund is a much-needed continuation of the initial SCF, which was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. SCF 2.0 provides up to $2,000 of financial assistance (in the form of a one-time check) to households for a wide range of needs, including food, clothing, utilities, childcare, and other necessities; as well as health care costs. Applications will be processed by the Community Action Agency of Somerville’s Housing Advocacy Program, which will also distribute the rewards to recipients. The City of Somerville is funding the program, with a total of $1 million allocated for this assistance through the American Rescue Plan Act.
“Many of our neighbors are still struggling with the ongoing effects of the pandemic,” said David Gibbs, CAAS Executive Director. “These funds will go a long way toward mitigating those effects, and we are glad to be able to distribute them to those most in need.”
During this period of inflation and rising costs of living, the Somerville Cares Fund 2.0 will provide vital flexible financial assistance to our community. This is especially true for members of marginalized communities, including people of color, immigrants, the elderly, and people with disabilities, who are more vulnerable to economic shocks and setbacks. CAAS is excited to have bilingual program staff operating the program, who can offer support to non-English speaking applicants.
Eligible households include families or individuals who either earn less than 65% of the Area Median Income or who currently receive public assistance (such as SNAP benefits, MassHealth, Section 8 housing assistance, or fuel assistance). Applications for assistance can be submitted via the CAAS website at caasomerville.org/somerville-cares-fund-20. Assistance will be available until June 30, 2024 or until funds are exhausted.
About the Community Action Agency of Somerville: Established in 1981, CAAS helps local families and individuals achieve financial security while working to eliminate the root causes of economic injustice. Our vision for Somerville is for a city where no one lives in poverty, where we support each other through strong community structures, and where the opportunity to thrive is a lived experience for every resident.
