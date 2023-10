National Harbor, MD, October 25, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Attendees at the 10th Space Resiliency Summit will hear directly from leaders across the DoD, Federal Government, and Industry about the technologies and policies necessary to support a modern and resilient space architecture and to assure US space dominance in the years to come.Each session will be centered around this year’s theme, “Ensuring Domain Superiority Through Advanced & Secure Architecture.” Additional topics to be covered at the Summit include:- Competitive Endurance: Ensuring Sustainable US Space Domain Superiority- Driving Change in Satellite and Space System Procurement to Enhance Space Cybersecurity & Resiliency- Achieving Space Domain Dominance through Advanced Cybersecurity Capabilities- Safeguarding U.S. Space Systems from Harm to Avoid Disruption of Critical Space Capabilities- Defending US and Allied Freedom of Action in Space Domain Operations- Strengthening Space Mission Performance through Responsive & Agile Cybersecurity- Integrating and Synchronizing USA Space Efforts to Disrupt Enemy Capabilities and Enable Land DominanceThose interested in participating in the Space Resiliency Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://space.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org.Current Sponsors Include:- Diamond Sponsor: SpiderOak- Cocktail Reception Sponsor: TransAstra- Platinum Sponsors: All.Space, Millenium Space Systems, Neuraspace- Gold Sponsors: Atomos- Networking Sponsor: All.Space- Exhibitor: RedWireAdditional Discussion Topics Include: Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, Space Domain Superiority, Space Systems Cybersecurity, Responsive Space, Hybrid Space Architecture, Launch Assurance