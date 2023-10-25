Ensuring Domain Superiority Through Advanced & Secure Architecture
Space Community to Convene at Defense Strategies Institute’s Space Resiliency Summit this December
National Harbor, MD, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Attendees at the 10th Space Resiliency Summit will hear directly from leaders across the DoD, Federal Government, and Industry about the technologies and policies necessary to support a modern and resilient space architecture and to assure US space dominance in the years to come.
Each session will be centered around this year’s theme, “Ensuring Domain Superiority Through Advanced & Secure Architecture.” Additional topics to be covered at the Summit include:
- Competitive Endurance: Ensuring Sustainable US Space Domain Superiority
- Driving Change in Satellite and Space System Procurement to Enhance Space Cybersecurity & Resiliency
- Achieving Space Domain Dominance through Advanced Cybersecurity Capabilities
- Safeguarding U.S. Space Systems from Harm to Avoid Disruption of Critical Space Capabilities
- Defending US and Allied Freedom of Action in Space Domain Operations
- Strengthening Space Mission Performance through Responsive & Agile Cybersecurity
- Integrating and Synchronizing USA Space Efforts to Disrupt Enemy Capabilities and Enable Land Dominance
Those interested in participating in the Space Resiliency Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://space.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org.
Current Sponsors Include:
- Diamond Sponsor: SpiderOak
- Cocktail Reception Sponsor: TransAstra
- Platinum Sponsors: All.Space, Millenium Space Systems, Neuraspace
- Gold Sponsors: Atomos
- Networking Sponsor: All.Space
- Exhibitor: RedWire
Additional Discussion Topics Include: Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, Space Domain Superiority, Space Systems Cybersecurity, Responsive Space, Hybrid Space Architecture, Launch Assurance
Each session will be centered around this year’s theme, “Ensuring Domain Superiority Through Advanced & Secure Architecture.” Additional topics to be covered at the Summit include:
- Competitive Endurance: Ensuring Sustainable US Space Domain Superiority
- Driving Change in Satellite and Space System Procurement to Enhance Space Cybersecurity & Resiliency
- Achieving Space Domain Dominance through Advanced Cybersecurity Capabilities
- Safeguarding U.S. Space Systems from Harm to Avoid Disruption of Critical Space Capabilities
- Defending US and Allied Freedom of Action in Space Domain Operations
- Strengthening Space Mission Performance through Responsive & Agile Cybersecurity
- Integrating and Synchronizing USA Space Efforts to Disrupt Enemy Capabilities and Enable Land Dominance
Those interested in participating in the Space Resiliency Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://space.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org.
Current Sponsors Include:
- Diamond Sponsor: SpiderOak
- Cocktail Reception Sponsor: TransAstra
- Platinum Sponsors: All.Space, Millenium Space Systems, Neuraspace
- Gold Sponsors: Atomos
- Networking Sponsor: All.Space
- Exhibitor: RedWire
Additional Discussion Topics Include: Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, Space Domain Superiority, Space Systems Cybersecurity, Responsive Space, Hybrid Space Architecture, Launch Assurance
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://space.dsigroup.org/
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://space.dsigroup.org/
Categories