PromoStandards Announces 2023 Hack-A-Thon Winning Teams
Bethlehem, PA, October 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- PromoStandards is excited to announce the first, second, and third-place winners of its second annual virtual Hack-A-Thon. The 2023 event, sponsored by SanMar and Hit Promotional Products, was held from Friday, September 15, to Thursday, September 21. Using PromoStandards protocols, cross-functional teams collaborated to solve real-world problems the promotional product industry faces.
“Watching some of the most creative and brilliant minds take generative AI and show how it can be easily used in promo applications was both inspiring and impressive,” Bill Petrie, Founder and Creative Director at brandivate and Hack-A-Thon judge. “One after another, the presentations had my brain racing with excitement as to how these tools will help the entire industry lead the hands-on use of this technology.”
Each team had 10 minutes to pitch their solutions, and then judges and attendees were allowed to ask follow-up questions. The product and pitch were judged on problem statement clarity, presentation creativity, and technical feasibility. Winning teams will receive $3,000 in cash to share and exclusive merch.
In first place was Promo Bot, whose team members consisted of:
· Chris Alfano, Chief Digital Officer at Vantage Apparel,
· Jeison Ortega, Chief Technology Officer at Charles River Apparel,
· Kevin Chambers, Web Experience Manager at Thumbprint,
· and Yufeng Guan, Senior Software Developer at Starline Inc.
"Being chosen as the team lead for this exceptional group was truly an honor, and I must say I was completely blown away by every team member's incredible skills and boundless creativity,” said Alfano. “The PromoStandards Hack-A-Thon epitomizes the power of collaboration within our industry, where suppliers, distributors, and service providers come together to achieve remarkable feats."
In second place was SwagifyAI, whose team members consisted of:
· Alessandro Padron, Frontend Engineer at Safsira,
· Ariel Ibanez, Lead Branding & Product Designer at Safsira,
· Armando Heras, Technical Lead at Safsira,
· and Joseph Shusterman, CEO & Founder at Safsira.
In third place was PromoPaladins, whose team members consisted of:
· Andy Knasinski, Founder at NRG Software, LLC,
· Travis Dietz, Owner and Consultant at Integrity Inspired Solutions,
· and Tristen Pankake-Sieminski, Account Manager at Aturian.
To view the presentations of all 5 teams and 17 people that participated, please go to https://youtu.be/4H_Zs0UhSZI?si=gFpps-Q8SJ0WFQfp/.
About PromoStandards
PromoStandards is a nonprofit organization committed to improving supply chain and transactional efficiencies in the promotional products industry. They standardized the transfer of vital information to move transactions forward. A better flow of inventory, order status, shop notices, media, product data, product configuration, purchase orders, and invoices between suppliers and distributors leads to improved customer experiences. For more information, please visit https://promostandards.org/.
Contact
Jessica Shonebarger
(610) 989-2879
https://promostandards.org/
