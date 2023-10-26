Insurance Executive Launches YouTube Channel
Los Angeles, CA, October 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jesse Slome, director of two national insurance organizations and an award-winning marketing professional, has launched a new YouTube channel. The channel will feature original stories created by Slome specifically for young children.
“I am now the proud grandfather of two and wanted to do something special and lasting for them as well as lots of other youngsters,” shares Slome. “I found the Internet lacked brief videos that delivered positive messages, teachings and stories designed for youngsters who are ages 3 to 5.”
The new channel is appropriately titled “Read2MeGrandpa” and Slome intends to regularly post new content. “There is nothing more satisfying than cozying up next to a youngster and introducing them to the gift of reading and storytelling,” Slome adds. “This is intended as a lasting gift to my own growing family as well as those families where there may not be a grandpa available to tell stories and share lessons of life.”
Access the channel and the first video at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7fxkYnlK9tdHl25iHVwY2Q or https://bit.ly/3Qcvpye.
Slome serves as director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance as well as the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. Both organizations were established to create heightened consumer awareness and support insurance professionals who market these important financial products.
