No Accountant Needed When Establishments Print or E-file W2 1099-NEC Forms with EzW2 Software
New version of EzW2 is available for establishments to print or E-file 1099 & W2 tax forms, instantly with no accountant on staff. The details are at www.halfpricesoft.com.
Durham, NC, October 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ezW2 and 1099 NEC software from Halfpricesoft.com has been created to accommodate service industry establishments to keep them on the business fast track. Clients new to running a business can easily prepare, paper print or efile W2, W3, 1099 NEC and 1096 forms with this tax preparation software for both employees and contractors.
"ezW2 tax preparation software will save paper, time and money for the service industry companies with white paper printing feature and PDF feature,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder, Dr. Ge.
ezW2 will fill out, print and efile forms W2, W3, 1099-NEC and 1096. ezW2. The new quick efile feature is for customers who want to save time and the environment.
ezW2 software developers are confident that the software should be simple, reliable and affordable. Halfpricesoft.com intentionally engineered this W2 and 1099 software for business owners who are not professional accountants and payroll tax experts. The improved interface for ezW2 and EzW2 correction software is so straightforward and user-friendly that first time customers don’t need an accounting background to start preparing tax forms immediately after installation.
Clients are invited to test-drive the software along with all if its available features without cost or obligation before purchasing. Note: Trial appears on forms and some features not available in the trial version.
Key features of ezW2 software:
- ezW2 software can print all W-2 and W-3 forms on white paper to cut cost on pre-printed forms.
- ezW2 software prints the recipient copies in 4-up format to help customers cut cost on white paper.
- ezW2 supports 1099-NEC recipient copies on white paper.
-ezW2 Software can fill in 2 different red forms on the same sheet for businesses who still prefer the traditional red forms and cut cost on red forms.
-ezW2 can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms at no additional charge.
-Available in efile and PDF file format available to print and file quickly.
Halfpricesoft.com also offers ezW2Correction software to enable customers to print W2 Correction forms for employees that were previously printed incorrectly.
Preparing, printing and filing 1099- NEC and W-2 tax forms is no longer frustrating for small business owners. Halfpricesoft.com welcomes customers to download ezW2 application today at halfpricesoft.com.
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,
including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Casey Yang
502-259-0936
https://www.halfpricesoft.com
