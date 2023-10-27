Maximum Protection & Maximum Speed – Electronics Manufacturing with RAMPF
productronica 2023 – Electro casting resins and gap fillers / Automated production systems with integrated dispensing technology.
Grafenberg, Germany, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- High-performance electro casting resins and gap fillers based on polyurethane, epoxy, and silicone as well as automated production systems with integrated dispensing technology will be presented by RAMPF at productronica 2023 from November 14 to 17 in Munich – Hall A3 / Booth 450.
Material, machine, and automation solutions from a single source – both material quality and material processing are crucial for the optimal functionality and maximum longevity of electrical / electronic components. With electro casting resins and gap fillers as well as automated production systems with integrated dispensing technology, the companies of the RAMPF Group stand for a holistic offering for electronics manufacturing.
RAMPF Polymer Solutions: High-performance electro casting resins and gap fillers
RAMPF Polymer Solutions develops and manufactures reactive casting resin systems based on polyurethane, epoxy, and silicone. The customized products guarantee the optimal solution for electrical / electronic applications in a wide range of industries.
Polyurethane electro casting resins
RAKU® PUR casting compounds reliably and efficiently protect sensitive components from chemical substances and environmental influences such as heat, cold, and moisture. The two-component systems can be used for a wide range of applications. Typical applications: Casting of circuit boards, capacitors, inverters, sensors, inductors, EMC filters, and many more.
Epoxy electro casting resins
RAKU® POX casting compounds are the ideal choice for protecting highly stressed components with their high mechanical strength and good adhesion to metals. Typical applications: Casting of capacitors, motors, transformers, circuit boards, control devices, and many more.
Silicone electro casting resins
RAKU® SIL casting compounds have very good temperature resistance and constant properties over the entire application temperature range. Typical applications: Casting of circuit boards, sensors, power electronics, chargers, control devices, sensors, batteries, and many more.
Silicone Gap Filler
RAKU® SIL Gap Fillers maximize the service life of sensitive components by protecting these from overheating. Due to the very high thermal conductivity, the highly filled, two-component thermal interface materials ensure efficient heat dissipation while maintaining a low thermal load. Typical applications: Power electronics, automotive electronic components, computers and peripherals, application between heat generating semiconductor devices and heat sinks.
RAMPF Production Systems: Automated production systems with integrated dispensing technology
RAMPF Production Systems is a global supplier of high-performance, low-maintenance process technology for the effective mixing and precise dispensing of single-, two-, and multi-component reactive plastic systems – regardless of viscosity and density.
Casting under atmosphere
Sensitive electronic assemblies are protected from contact, moisture, and damage through a single-stage or multi-stage casting process, whereby two-component casting materials based on polyurethane, silicone, or epoxy resin are used to reliably embed the components. A highly effective material preparation unit for air degassing ensures a bubble-free casting process.
Casting in vacuum
Electronic components with windings, narrow gaps, or shapes that are difficult to vent are cast free of air bubbles in a vacuum. The components meet the highest insulation requirements and continue to deliver maximum performance under extreme conditions. The vacuum technology is also used for producing optically transparent connections (e.g. for the manufacture of displays).
Product-specific automation concepts
In addition to its core competence of mixing and dispensing technology, the company provides product-specific automation concepts with integrated parts transport and heat treatment, assembly and joining technology as well as logistic and quality assurance solutions. The customer-specific solutions also include integrating both surface activation processes as well as testing and measuring technology to safeguard production processes.
With this wide-ranging expertise RAMPF Production Systems provides its customers with complete solutions for their production facilities.
Visit RAMPF Polymer Solutions and RAMPF Production Systems at productronica 2023 from November 14. to 17. in Munich – Hall A3 / Booth 450.
Material, machine, and automation solutions from a single source – both material quality and material processing are crucial for the optimal functionality and maximum longevity of electrical / electronic components. With electro casting resins and gap fillers as well as automated production systems with integrated dispensing technology, the companies of the RAMPF Group stand for a holistic offering for electronics manufacturing.
RAMPF Polymer Solutions: High-performance electro casting resins and gap fillers
RAMPF Polymer Solutions develops and manufactures reactive casting resin systems based on polyurethane, epoxy, and silicone. The customized products guarantee the optimal solution for electrical / electronic applications in a wide range of industries.
Polyurethane electro casting resins
RAKU® PUR casting compounds reliably and efficiently protect sensitive components from chemical substances and environmental influences such as heat, cold, and moisture. The two-component systems can be used for a wide range of applications. Typical applications: Casting of circuit boards, capacitors, inverters, sensors, inductors, EMC filters, and many more.
Epoxy electro casting resins
RAKU® POX casting compounds are the ideal choice for protecting highly stressed components with their high mechanical strength and good adhesion to metals. Typical applications: Casting of capacitors, motors, transformers, circuit boards, control devices, and many more.
Silicone electro casting resins
RAKU® SIL casting compounds have very good temperature resistance and constant properties over the entire application temperature range. Typical applications: Casting of circuit boards, sensors, power electronics, chargers, control devices, sensors, batteries, and many more.
Silicone Gap Filler
RAKU® SIL Gap Fillers maximize the service life of sensitive components by protecting these from overheating. Due to the very high thermal conductivity, the highly filled, two-component thermal interface materials ensure efficient heat dissipation while maintaining a low thermal load. Typical applications: Power electronics, automotive electronic components, computers and peripherals, application between heat generating semiconductor devices and heat sinks.
RAMPF Production Systems: Automated production systems with integrated dispensing technology
RAMPF Production Systems is a global supplier of high-performance, low-maintenance process technology for the effective mixing and precise dispensing of single-, two-, and multi-component reactive plastic systems – regardless of viscosity and density.
Casting under atmosphere
Sensitive electronic assemblies are protected from contact, moisture, and damage through a single-stage or multi-stage casting process, whereby two-component casting materials based on polyurethane, silicone, or epoxy resin are used to reliably embed the components. A highly effective material preparation unit for air degassing ensures a bubble-free casting process.
Casting in vacuum
Electronic components with windings, narrow gaps, or shapes that are difficult to vent are cast free of air bubbles in a vacuum. The components meet the highest insulation requirements and continue to deliver maximum performance under extreme conditions. The vacuum technology is also used for producing optically transparent connections (e.g. for the manufacture of displays).
Product-specific automation concepts
In addition to its core competence of mixing and dispensing technology, the company provides product-specific automation concepts with integrated parts transport and heat treatment, assembly and joining technology as well as logistic and quality assurance solutions. The customer-specific solutions also include integrating both surface activation processes as well as testing and measuring technology to safeguard production processes.
With this wide-ranging expertise RAMPF Production Systems provides its customers with complete solutions for their production facilities.
Visit RAMPF Polymer Solutions and RAMPF Production Systems at productronica 2023 from November 14. to 17. in Munich – Hall A3 / Booth 450.
Contact
RAMPF GroupContact
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Categories