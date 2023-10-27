Marks Nieds Tapped as Copyright & Trademark Panelist for the American Advertising Federation of SWFL October Luncheon
Fort Myers, FL, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Mark Nieds, chair of the Intellectual Property Department, served as a panelist on copyright and trademark laws for the American Advertising Federation of Southwest Florida's October membership luncheon at Florida Gulf Coast University held Friday, October 20.
The significance of copyright and trademark laws cannot be overstated in the world of advertising. Navigating the legal landscape is essential for ensuring adherence to intellectual property rights. Copyright law governs the use of creative elements, such as images, music, and written content in advertisements, necessitating proper licensing and permissions to prevent infringement. Simultaneously, trademark law is pivotal in safeguarding brand identities, slogans, and logos. Advertising agencies must avoid infringing upon the trademarks of other businesses. Nieds shared valuable insights, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining the highest ethical standards to safeguard both agencies and their clients from potential legal disputes.
With a career spanning more than two decades in the intellectual property field, Nieds assists clients and has earned recognition for his work in copyright, trademark, franchising, and trade secrets. His experience also extends to the realm of digital and internet-related legal matters, encompassing areas such as AI and Blockchain. Nieds takes a leading role in assisting businesses in crafting and executing privacy policies, terms of use agreements, and establishing robust data privacy and security protocols. His profound legal knowledge positions him at the forefront of guiding businesses through these multifaceted legal intricacies.
Nieds received his undergraduate degrees from Miami University and the Illinois Institute of Technology and his J.D. from the Chicago-Kent College of Law. He may be reached at mark.nieds@henlaw.com or by phone at 239.344.1153.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has assisted clients in building their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida.
Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on Nieds or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com.
Contact
Gail Lamarche
www.henlaw.com
