Matcha Design is Honored with Four 19th Annual Davey Awards
2023 Wins Stacking Up for Experienced Tulsa Design Agency
Tulsa, OK, October 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The list of 2023 International Davey Awards has been released and honors Matcha Design with four Silver Awards. These four awards were in the Religion & Spirituality Website Category, the Professional Services Website Category, the Music Video Category, and the Small Business Website Category.
Matcha Design was up against over 2,000 other entries for a variety of categories. The projects that won these awards are the 1st Church of Sapulpa website, the Laflin Investigative Group website, the Pro Office Furniture website, and the Me Myself And I music video.
Matcha Design has now collected 65 Davey awards since 2010. These awards are particularly special to the team at Matcha Design because the Davey Awards focus on creative projects from small teams, gathering inspiration from the epic tale of David and Goliath. Their team is tiny but mighty, and winning these awards is an exciting sign that their work continues to influence people.
Here’s what Matcha Design founder Chris Lo shared about winning their newest round of Davey awards:
“We pride ourselves on being a small team of only the most exceptional creators and designers, so it’s always exciting to win an award that recognizes the skills of small teams. We’re fortunate to have the trust of many amazing clients and do our best with each project to help them win business with their websites, videos, graphics, and more. I can’t wait to see what projects we’ve worked on by next year’s Davey Awards!”
About Matcha Design
Matcha Design is a full-service creative B2B agency with decades of experience executing its client’s visions. The award-winning company specializes in web design, logo design, branding, marketing campaign, print, UX/UI, video production, commercial photography, advertising, and more. Matcha Design upholds the highest personal standards for excellence and can see things from a unique perspective due to its multicultural background. The company consistently delivers custom, high-quality, innovative solutions to its clients using technical savvy and endless creativity. For more information, visit MatchaDesign.com.
Chris Lo
918-749-2456
matchadesign.com
