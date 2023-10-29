PromoStandards Released OSN 2.0.0, Created a More Consistent Experience
Bethlehem, PA, October 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- PromoStandards has released OSN 2.0.0, an updated version of their Order Shipment Notification. When suppliers integrate OSN, distributors can easily see when orders ship. OSN is one of the most popular integrations, as its information is needed to move transactions forward.
"On top of standardizing the standard to previous releases, this new version clears up the ambiguities of how multiple supplier sales orders are conveyed as complete to the consumer of the data,” said Jon Norris, VP of Business Process Improvement at Hit Promotional Products and PromoStandards board member. “This and a dozen smaller fixes make OSN 2.0.0 a more consistent experience for those familiar with more current PromoStandards services.”
To better communicate the intent of the variable, complete was renamed:
· to purchaseOrderShippedInFull in OrderShipmentNotificationArrray.
· to salesOrderShippedInFull in SalesOrder.
· to destinationShippedInFull in Shipment.
There were also significant changes to Package. This created:
· a new Dimension object to communicate details involving the physical dimensions and weight of the package.
· a new FreightDetails object to support details on the carrier and service.
· prePrdocutionProof to communicate if the shipment is for a pre-production product proof.
The updated standard also:
· converted ErrorMessage to ServiceMessageArray, which aligns with other standards.
· changed quantity to an object Quantity, supporting enumerated uom.
· renamed ShipmentLocationArray to Shipment.
· renamed Address to ShippingContactDetails.
· removed address4 and added fields for attentionTo, companyName, email, and phone.
“This milestone represents our continued commitment to addressing industry feedback, meeting the needs of PromoStandards members, and level-setting functionality across the entire standards set,” said Eric Alessi, President and CEO at Essent Corporation and Chair of PromoStandards. “We’re already receiving very positive feedback and look forward to widespread adoption.”
OSN 2.0.0 was authored by Stephen Luisser from Hit Promotional Products in collaboration and oversight of the Standards Committee. OSN 1.0.0 was the third standard PromoStandards released in 2016. It was co-authored by Stephen Luisser, Paul Fleischman, and Jon Norris.
“As we finish the version 2 services across all endpoints, more and more data will link together and can help automation across the entire ordering process,” said Philip Gergen, CIO at Koozie Group and Treasurer of PromoStandards.
There are currently 106 OSN endpoints listed in the PromoStandards directory. This is the fourth iteration of the level setting of standards to version 2.0.0. Others were Product Data 2.0.0, Inventory 2.0.0, and Order Status 2.0.0.
About PromoStandards
PromoStandards is a nonprofit organization committed to improving supply chain and transactional efficiencies in the promotional products industry. They standardized the transfer of vital information to move transactions forward. A better flow of inventory, order status, shop notices, media, product data, product configuration, purchase orders, and invoices between suppliers and distributors leads to improved customer experiences. For more information, please visit https://promostandards.org/.
"On top of standardizing the standard to previous releases, this new version clears up the ambiguities of how multiple supplier sales orders are conveyed as complete to the consumer of the data,” said Jon Norris, VP of Business Process Improvement at Hit Promotional Products and PromoStandards board member. “This and a dozen smaller fixes make OSN 2.0.0 a more consistent experience for those familiar with more current PromoStandards services.”
To better communicate the intent of the variable, complete was renamed:
· to purchaseOrderShippedInFull in OrderShipmentNotificationArrray.
· to salesOrderShippedInFull in SalesOrder.
· to destinationShippedInFull in Shipment.
There were also significant changes to Package. This created:
· a new Dimension object to communicate details involving the physical dimensions and weight of the package.
· a new FreightDetails object to support details on the carrier and service.
· prePrdocutionProof to communicate if the shipment is for a pre-production product proof.
The updated standard also:
· converted ErrorMessage to ServiceMessageArray, which aligns with other standards.
· changed quantity to an object Quantity, supporting enumerated uom.
· renamed ShipmentLocationArray to Shipment.
· renamed Address to ShippingContactDetails.
· removed address4 and added fields for attentionTo, companyName, email, and phone.
“This milestone represents our continued commitment to addressing industry feedback, meeting the needs of PromoStandards members, and level-setting functionality across the entire standards set,” said Eric Alessi, President and CEO at Essent Corporation and Chair of PromoStandards. “We’re already receiving very positive feedback and look forward to widespread adoption.”
OSN 2.0.0 was authored by Stephen Luisser from Hit Promotional Products in collaboration and oversight of the Standards Committee. OSN 1.0.0 was the third standard PromoStandards released in 2016. It was co-authored by Stephen Luisser, Paul Fleischman, and Jon Norris.
“As we finish the version 2 services across all endpoints, more and more data will link together and can help automation across the entire ordering process,” said Philip Gergen, CIO at Koozie Group and Treasurer of PromoStandards.
There are currently 106 OSN endpoints listed in the PromoStandards directory. This is the fourth iteration of the level setting of standards to version 2.0.0. Others were Product Data 2.0.0, Inventory 2.0.0, and Order Status 2.0.0.
About PromoStandards
PromoStandards is a nonprofit organization committed to improving supply chain and transactional efficiencies in the promotional products industry. They standardized the transfer of vital information to move transactions forward. A better flow of inventory, order status, shop notices, media, product data, product configuration, purchase orders, and invoices between suppliers and distributors leads to improved customer experiences. For more information, please visit https://promostandards.org/.
Contact
PromoStandardsContact
Jessica Shonebarger
(610) 989-2879
https://promostandards.org/
Jessica Shonebarger
(610) 989-2879
https://promostandards.org/
Categories