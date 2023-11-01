DashStylists Announces Expansion to New York, Making At-Home Beauty Accessible Across the Empire State
DashStylists, a leading provider of mobile beauty services announces its expansion into the vibrant and dynamic market of New York State. With a commitment to delivering top-tier beauty experiences, DashStylists is set to become the go-to destination for individuals seeking exceptional beauty services delivered at home in the Empire State.
Atlanta, GA, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- DashStylists, a leading provider of mobile beauty services, is excited to announce its expansion into the vibrant and dynamic market of New York. With a commitment to delivering top-tier beauty experiences, DashStylists is set to become the go-to destination for individuals seeking exceptional beauty services delivered at home in the Empire State.
New York, known for its diverse beauty culture and its “early adopter state of mind,” is the perfect backdrop for DashStylists to bring its cutting-edge services to an even wider audience. Whether it's hairstyling, barbering, nails or makeup, DashStylists offers a comprehensive range of options to cater to the unique needs of every client who can’t easily go to the salon.
"We are thrilled to bring the DashStylists experience to New York," said Gabrielle, co-founder at DashStylists and raised in New York State. "Our team is dedicated to enhancing the beauty and confidence of our clients. We look forward to becoming a part of the New York beauty scene.”
DashStylists' expansion into New York comes at a time when the beauty and wellness industry is evolving and demanding greater convenience, especially among Seniors or people with mobility issues. By offering on-demand beauty services, DashStylists is bringing quality, and expertise directly to the clients' doorstep. With a focus on accessibility and exceptional customer experience, DashStylists is setting a new standard in the beauty industry.
The company places a strong emphasis on accessibility, customer experience, and convenience, making it easy for clients to access beauty services in the comfort of their own space, at a reasonable cost. Making it a go-to destination for those having difficulties to drive or walk to a salon.
The New York launch of DashStylists has started only a few days ago, and DashStylists has already over 20 certified mobile beauticians on the platform for the New York area.
DashStylists is inviting beauty professionals in New York to join them in their mission to redefine beauty services for people needing to have their hair or nails done at home. The company is actively onboarding licensed and skilled hairstylists, barbers, make up artists and nail technicians to be a part of the first community or mobile beauticians in the US.
For more information about DashStylists' services or career opportunities in New York, please visit their DashStylists.com or email to contact@dashstylists.com.
About DashStylists :
DashStylists is the first network of mobile hair stylists and mobile barbers. DashStylists is dedicated to enhancing the beauty and confidence of its clients. With a team of expert stylists and a focus on accessibility and convenience, DashStylists offers a wide range of beauty services at the client's location. The company is committed to redefining beauty services and setting new industry standards.
DashStylists currently operates in Georgia, Florida, Maryland, Virginia, Washington DC and New York.
DashStylists was founded in Atlanta by Gabrielle White (+10 years experience Master Cosmetologist), Pierre DUBOIS (seasoned tech entrepreneur) and Thomas Van Steenwinckel (+20 years websites and app development).
New York, known for its diverse beauty culture and its “early adopter state of mind,” is the perfect backdrop for DashStylists to bring its cutting-edge services to an even wider audience. Whether it's hairstyling, barbering, nails or makeup, DashStylists offers a comprehensive range of options to cater to the unique needs of every client who can’t easily go to the salon.
"We are thrilled to bring the DashStylists experience to New York," said Gabrielle, co-founder at DashStylists and raised in New York State. "Our team is dedicated to enhancing the beauty and confidence of our clients. We look forward to becoming a part of the New York beauty scene.”
DashStylists' expansion into New York comes at a time when the beauty and wellness industry is evolving and demanding greater convenience, especially among Seniors or people with mobility issues. By offering on-demand beauty services, DashStylists is bringing quality, and expertise directly to the clients' doorstep. With a focus on accessibility and exceptional customer experience, DashStylists is setting a new standard in the beauty industry.
The company places a strong emphasis on accessibility, customer experience, and convenience, making it easy for clients to access beauty services in the comfort of their own space, at a reasonable cost. Making it a go-to destination for those having difficulties to drive or walk to a salon.
The New York launch of DashStylists has started only a few days ago, and DashStylists has already over 20 certified mobile beauticians on the platform for the New York area.
DashStylists is inviting beauty professionals in New York to join them in their mission to redefine beauty services for people needing to have their hair or nails done at home. The company is actively onboarding licensed and skilled hairstylists, barbers, make up artists and nail technicians to be a part of the first community or mobile beauticians in the US.
For more information about DashStylists' services or career opportunities in New York, please visit their DashStylists.com or email to contact@dashstylists.com.
About DashStylists :
DashStylists is the first network of mobile hair stylists and mobile barbers. DashStylists is dedicated to enhancing the beauty and confidence of its clients. With a team of expert stylists and a focus on accessibility and convenience, DashStylists offers a wide range of beauty services at the client's location. The company is committed to redefining beauty services and setting new industry standards.
DashStylists currently operates in Georgia, Florida, Maryland, Virginia, Washington DC and New York.
DashStylists was founded in Atlanta by Gabrielle White (+10 years experience Master Cosmetologist), Pierre DUBOIS (seasoned tech entrepreneur) and Thomas Van Steenwinckel (+20 years websites and app development).
Contact
DashStylistsContact
Pierre Dubois
678-557-7374
www.dashstylists.com
Pierre Dubois
678-557-7374
www.dashstylists.com
Categories