"Alice Cooper @75" - Author Talk and Tribute Performances - One Night Only - at the Berman Center for Performing Arts
Join Gary Graff, author of "Alice Cooper @ 75" on Saturday, November 11, in conversation with Rabbi Aaron Bergman, featuring performances by Hazzanot Dan Gross and Penny Steyer, and top musicians Righteous Deluxx (Chris Degnore, vocals & guitar; Ron Pangborn, Drums; PazMan, Vocals, Guitar & Keys; and Dave Uricek), Carolyn Striho, Scott Dailey, and Michael Bermudez, and Tino Gross.
West Bloomfield, MI, October 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Veteran rock journalist Gary Graff details the extraordinary life and career of Alice Cooper, considered the godfather of shock rock. Gary Graff will be in conversation with Rabbi Aaron Bergman featuring performances by Hazzan Daniel Gross and top area musicians including Carolyn Striho, Tino Gross, Michael Bermudez, and others.
In Alice @75, author Graff follows Alice Cooper through seven-and-a-half decades, including:
· Cooper’s childhood in Detroit and Arizona and early garage bands the Earwigs and the Spiders
· All 28 studio albums, including those as front person of Alice Cooper the band
· A selection of his greatest singles, like the classic-rock standards “I’m Eighteen,” “School’s Out,” and “Welcome to My Nightmare”
· Collaborations with artists including Slash, Dave Grohl, Johnny Depp, Wayne Kramer, and more
· Associations with notable guitarists, including Glen Buxton, Nita Strauss, Orianthi, and others
· Nonmusical passions like classic cars and, of course, golf
· His relationship with wife and entertainment accomplice Sheryl
· Tireless charity work
Beginning with his1969 debut LP Pretties for You and continuing through his latest release, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper is regarded as one of the most influential performers and musicians in hard rock and heavy metal, influencing countless acts both visually and musically. The evening will take you through a retrospective of Cooper’s career from teenage garage rocker to international star and celebrity.
Tickets are $25 and available for purchase online at the Berman box office https://tickets.jccdet.org/alice-cooper-75 or by texting 248-406-6677.
In Alice @75, author Graff follows Alice Cooper through seven-and-a-half decades, including:
· Cooper’s childhood in Detroit and Arizona and early garage bands the Earwigs and the Spiders
· All 28 studio albums, including those as front person of Alice Cooper the band
· A selection of his greatest singles, like the classic-rock standards “I’m Eighteen,” “School’s Out,” and “Welcome to My Nightmare”
· Collaborations with artists including Slash, Dave Grohl, Johnny Depp, Wayne Kramer, and more
· Associations with notable guitarists, including Glen Buxton, Nita Strauss, Orianthi, and others
· Nonmusical passions like classic cars and, of course, golf
· His relationship with wife and entertainment accomplice Sheryl
· Tireless charity work
Beginning with his1969 debut LP Pretties for You and continuing through his latest release, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper is regarded as one of the most influential performers and musicians in hard rock and heavy metal, influencing countless acts both visually and musically. The evening will take you through a retrospective of Cooper’s career from teenage garage rocker to international star and celebrity.
Tickets are $25 and available for purchase online at the Berman box office https://tickets.jccdet.org/alice-cooper-75 or by texting 248-406-6677.
Contact
Uncaged CommunicationsContact
Tina Fleming
248-613-3898
Tina Fleming
248-613-3898
Categories