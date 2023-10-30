"Alice Cooper @75" - Author Talk and Tribute Performances - One Night Only - at the Berman Center for Performing Arts

Join Gary Graff, author of "Alice Cooper @ 75" on Saturday, November 11, in conversation with Rabbi Aaron Bergman, featuring performances by Hazzanot Dan Gross and Penny Steyer, and top musicians Righteous Deluxx (Chris Degnore, vocals & guitar; Ron Pangborn, Drums; PazMan, Vocals, Guitar & Keys; and Dave Uricek), Carolyn Striho, Scott Dailey, and Michael Bermudez, and Tino Gross.