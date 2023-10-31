Custom Clean Car Wash: Innovating in the Face of Competition with Pintuna Inc.
Beaufort, SC, October 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Custom Clean Car Wash, a leading full service car wash company based in Beaufort, South Carolina, has successfully tackled competition from new car wash businesses with the support of Pintuna Inc. Looking to add membership plans to its existing price structures, Custom Clean Car Wash embarked on a quest to find a robust and cost-efficient solution. The existing options in the market were complex and financially burdensome. That's when they discovered Pintuna Inc, the perfect partner to meet their needs.
Custom Clean Car Wash was determined to stay ahead in the competitive car wash industry, where customer loyalty and satisfaction are paramount. With new exterior-only car wash companies rolling out membership programs backed by significant financial resources; Custom Clean Car Wash needed a solution that could level the playing field without breaking the bank. The answer to their challenge came in the form of a partnership with Pintuna Inc.
Pintuna Inc provided a streamlined solution tailored to Custom Clean Car Wash's requirements. This solution not only simplified the process but also seamlessly integrated with their existing point-of-sale system. The result was a membership program solution that met all their operational needs and also proved to be technically robust and cost-effective. Custom Clean Car Wash estimates that this solution has saved them tens of thousands of dollars while significantly enhancing their customer service.
"Our customers love the solution and the ease of use it provides," said George Babalis, CEO of Custom Clean Car Wash. "Pintuna Inc has been instrumental in helping us not only compete with larger players in the industry but also exceed our customers' expectations. The technical prowess and dedication of the Pintuna team have truly made a difference."
The collaboration between Custom Clean Car Wash and Pintuna Inc demonstrates the power of innovation and partnership in a competitive market. Custom Clean Car Wash now stands as a testament to the success that can be achieved through the right technology solutions and strategic alliances.
"We are proud to have been able to help Custom Clean Car Wash overcome their challenges and thrive in today's competitive business environment," said Ashwin Kedia, CEO of Pintuna Inc. "Our focus is always on delivering simple, elegant, and effective solutions that provide real value to our clients. We look forward to continuing to support Custom Clean Car Wash in their journey of success."
For more information about Custom Clean Car Wash and their membership program, please visit www.customcleancarwash.com.
For Pintuna Inc please visit www.pintuna.com.
