QNAP Introduces New Dual-port 10GbE Network Cards Supporting SR-IOV for Boosting VMware Applications
Taipei, Taiwan, October 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking and storage solution innovator, today launched the new QXG-10G2SF-X710 10GbE network expansion card. Equipped with the advanced Intel® Ethernet Controller X710-BM2, this PCIe Gen 3 card (compatible with PCIe Gen 2) can be installed into a QNAP NAS or Windows®/Linux® PC, instantly augmenting connectivity with two high-speed 10GbE ports.
Featuring a low-noise fanless design, the QXG-10G2SF-X710 comes with two 10GbE SFP+ (10G/1G) network ports. Users can utilize SMB Multichannel or Port Trunking to combine bandwidth, providing up to 20Gbps of data transfer potential, thereby accelerating large file sharing and intensive data transmission. The QXG-10G2SF-X710 also supports SR-IOV that enhances network resource allocation for VMware® virtualization applications, reducing network bandwidth consumption and significantly lowering CPU usage for virtual machine servers (hypervisors).
QNAP offers a comprehensive range of 10GbE solutions, with the QXG-10G2SF-X710 network expansion card compatible with various QNAP 10GbE NAS and switches. This cost-effective solution creates a smooth, secure, and scalable high-speed network environment, catering to the needs of teams requiring simultaneous data access, photographers/videographers in need of fast file transfers, and virtualization applications that require low latency.
When installing the QXG-10G2SF-X710 in a computer, users must download Windows/Linux drivers from the official Intel® website.
You can purchase QNAP NICs from the QNAP Accessories Store. For more information, and to view the full QNAP NAS lineup, please visit www.qnap.com.
About QNAP
QNAP (Quality Network Appliance Provider) is devoted to providing comprehensive solutions in software development, hardware design and in-house manufacturing. Focusing on storage, networking and smart video innovations, QNAP now introduce a revolutionary Cloud NAS solution that joins our cutting-edge subscription-based software and diversified service channel ecosystem. QNAP envisions NAS as being more than simple storage and has created a cloud-based networking infrastructure for users to host and develop artificial intelligence analysis, edge computing and data integration on their QNAP solutions.
Media inquiries
marketing@qnap.com
