Medicare Association Urges Comparison Shopping During Open Enrollment
Houston, TX, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The importance of comparison-shopping during Medicare’s Open Enrollment Period can’t be overstated according to the director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).
“Far too few seniors take advantage of the incredible opportunity to find better and often cheaper Medicare coverage for the coming year,” declares Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare information advocacy organization. “Comparison shopping need not be complicated nor time consuming. And the benefits can be enormous.”
Slome notes that the Medicare Annual Enrollment (AEP) has begun. “The opportunity concludes on December 7, but waiting until the last minute can be a huge mistake,” he notes. “Medicare gives seniors the chance to evaluate plans and, where possible, to switch to something better, cheaper or both,” he adds.
Comparing plans on your own can be difficult, the Medicare plan expert admits. “Houston area seniors have over 70 different Medicare Advantage plans to choose from for 2024,” he explains citing Association market analysis. According to AAMSI, seniors in Chicago metro have 58 different plans available from multiple insurers and providers.
“The choices can be overwhelming and confusing for most seniors,” Slome admits. “The government’s Medicare website does a great job of providing information but who can really make an educated decision when there are so many options,” Slome suggests.
To help seniors compare Medicare Advantage and Medigap options, Slome recommends a three-step approach. “Start early because waiting until the last weeks means you may not be able to get access to the answers or experts you want,” Slome advises.
“Ask questions and get everything in writing, because verbal statements are not binding when it comes to insurance products. Finally, include one local Medicare insurance professional when doing your due diligence.”
Medicare is national but plan options are generally local Slome adds. “A local Houston Medicare insurance agent can should be able to give you details regarding multiple plans available in your Zip Code,” Slome adds. “You typically won’t get the same local knowledge when calling a toll-free call center operator.”
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance makes available a free online directory connecting seniors with local Medicare insurance brokers near me. Access the directory at https://www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/.
AAMSI https://www.medicaresupp.org advocates for the importance of consumer awareness and supports insurance and financial professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions.
