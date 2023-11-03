Driving Sustainable ePowertrain Solutions: Brogen's Showcase at Automechanika Shanghai 2023
Shanghai, China, November 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shanghai OE Industrial Co., Ltd. (Brogen), a leading electric powertrain solutions provider, is pleased to announce its participation in Automechanika Shanghai from November 29 to December 2, 2023, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC). They extend a warm invitation to visitors, enthusiasts, and industry professionals to explore the latest products and solutions driving the electric mobility sector at the booth, 5.1D43.
Key Highlights at the Brogen Booth:
Innovative Product Showcase: Get a sneak peek at their latest range of electric vehicle powertrain systems and accessories designed to enhance performance, efficiency, and sustainability.
a. E-Axles: Dive into the world of the revolutionary 13T Wheel Side E-Axle, custom-tailored for urban buses, and the high-capacity 13T/16T integrated axle designed for heavy-duty trucks.
b. Integrated Powertrain Systems: Experience the future with the 120kW 3-in-1 powertrain, seamlessly merging the motor, controller, and gearbox, as well as the 120kW 6-in-1 powertrain system that integrates the motor, controller, gearbox, OBC, DCDC, and PDU.
c. EPS: Discover the latest EPS for buses that adapts to the needs of ADAS and automatic driving.
Sustainable Solutions: Brogen will also showcase two solutions that address critical sustainability challenges in the EV industry:
a. EV Solution for Commercial Vehicles: This one-stop solution provides choices of powertrain, e-axle, EV power battery, BTMS, electric air brake compressor, EHPS, auxiliary drive controller, and other accessories.
b. EV Solution for Passenger Cars: Brogen's proven solution is a mature offering that addresses the dynamic passenger car market by incorporating other EV parts with the highly-integrated powertrain system, which helps reduce size, weight, and BOM costs, as well as improve assembly efficiency and increase power density within the electric drive system.
Expert Insights: The dedicated team of industry experts will be available to provide valuable insights, answer questions, and engage in discussions on how their products and solutions can be tailored to benefit the electric vehicle initiatives.
Henry Liao, CEO of Shanghai OE Industrial Co., Ltd., shared his enthusiasm for the event: "We are delighted to showcase our unwavering commitment to making electric mobility more accessible and sustainable. We look forward to empowering more businesses to succeed in the rapidly growing EV industry by providing comprehensive and professional solutions that meet their specific needs."
Key Highlights at the Brogen Booth:
Innovative Product Showcase: Get a sneak peek at their latest range of electric vehicle powertrain systems and accessories designed to enhance performance, efficiency, and sustainability.
a. E-Axles: Dive into the world of the revolutionary 13T Wheel Side E-Axle, custom-tailored for urban buses, and the high-capacity 13T/16T integrated axle designed for heavy-duty trucks.
b. Integrated Powertrain Systems: Experience the future with the 120kW 3-in-1 powertrain, seamlessly merging the motor, controller, and gearbox, as well as the 120kW 6-in-1 powertrain system that integrates the motor, controller, gearbox, OBC, DCDC, and PDU.
c. EPS: Discover the latest EPS for buses that adapts to the needs of ADAS and automatic driving.
Sustainable Solutions: Brogen will also showcase two solutions that address critical sustainability challenges in the EV industry:
a. EV Solution for Commercial Vehicles: This one-stop solution provides choices of powertrain, e-axle, EV power battery, BTMS, electric air brake compressor, EHPS, auxiliary drive controller, and other accessories.
b. EV Solution for Passenger Cars: Brogen's proven solution is a mature offering that addresses the dynamic passenger car market by incorporating other EV parts with the highly-integrated powertrain system, which helps reduce size, weight, and BOM costs, as well as improve assembly efficiency and increase power density within the electric drive system.
Expert Insights: The dedicated team of industry experts will be available to provide valuable insights, answer questions, and engage in discussions on how their products and solutions can be tailored to benefit the electric vehicle initiatives.
Henry Liao, CEO of Shanghai OE Industrial Co., Ltd., shared his enthusiasm for the event: "We are delighted to showcase our unwavering commitment to making electric mobility more accessible and sustainable. We look forward to empowering more businesses to succeed in the rapidly growing EV industry by providing comprehensive and professional solutions that meet their specific needs."
Contact
Shanghai OE Industrial Co., Ltd.Contact
Henry Liao
+8613611656385
www.oe-autoparts.com
Henry Liao
+8613611656385
www.oe-autoparts.com
Categories