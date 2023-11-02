Wed Society® Adds Franchising Industry Veteran David Lewis to Executive Team
Oklahoma City, OK, November 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Wed Society®, the premier wedding media franchise dedicated to promoting local wedding vendors, adds accomplished industry veteran David Lewis to its executive team. Lewis will serve as chief growth officer.
“David brings a world-class talent level to our franchise network and corporate support staff. He has unique insights as an accomplished franchisee, franchisor, and board member of national franchise brands,” said Ashley Bowen Murphy, co-founder of Wed Society®.
As the heartbeat of the wedding community, Wed Society® developed a unique omni-channel media platform which showcases the most inspirational local weddings while connecting wedding vendors with couples planning their big day.
“In two decades of advising and building successful companies, Wed Society® co-founders Ashley and Kami stand out to me as uniquely inspired. Wed Society is special, and has established itself as the leading media brand by connecting local wedding vendors with engaged couples and now boasts more than 1.5 million online views and an engaged social media following exceeding 300,000. I’m proud to join this talented team as we accelerate our national expansion,” said David Lewis.
Lewis most recently served as chief operating officer of a packaged consumer goods startup which he helped build to tens of millions in revenue, followed by a record setting exit. Previously, Lewis served as vice president of franchising for a multi-billion-dollar staffing brand, where he led the addition of hundreds of new franchise locations globally. He holds graduate degrees from both Columbia Business School in New York City and London Business School in the United Kingdom, is bestselling author on leadership, and is a frequent speaker on business growth and franchising topics.
“David Lewis is a high impact leader who expands our corporate team to nearly 40 talented media and franchise professionals as we quicken our national expansion. This is a big move for our fast growing brand and demonstrates our investment in Wed Society® continuing to disrupt the $70 billion wedding industry,” said Kami Huddleston, cofounder of Wed Society®.
About Wed Society®:
Founded in 2007, Wed Society® is the premier wedding media franchise. Showcasing inspirational local weddings, connecting engaged couples with vendors, and hosting exclusive member events, Wed Society® is the heartbeat of the wedding community.
