Paperwork Consulting Garners Insights at the 2023 Louisiana Housing Conference
Paperwork Consulting attended the Louisiana Housing Conference: Building Pathways, Partnership, and Possibilities for Affordable Housing. Paperwork Consulting assists municipalities, developers & contractors, and subcontractors with various consulting services. Industry events such as these build upon the team’s expertise and commitment to excellence.
Baton Rouge, LA, November 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Paperwork Consulting’s Chief Operating Officer Kastan Martin attended the Louisiana Housing Conference: Building Pathways, Partnership, and Possibilities for Affordable Housing from September 24-26, 2023 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Over 500 housing professionals in areas ranging from banking and finance to policymakers and developers convened to discuss how to improve the lives of Louisiana residents and build stronger communities.
This year, 40 subject matter experts participated in 20 sessions and networking opportunities, including U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge and U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Housing Service Administrator Joaquin Altoro, among other professionals and elected officials.
Paperwork Consulting assists municipalities, developers & contractors, and subcontractors with various consulting services. Industry events such as these build upon the team’s expertise and commitment to excellence. So far in 2023, Paperwork Consulting has extended its services to multiple military bases in California and Wisconsin. This has expanded the company’s clientele regarding infrastructure for multifamily buildings to now include U.S. military barracks.
In the past, Paperwork Consulting has been asked to attend municipality events as a subject matter expert in order to aid the contractors in their region, ensuring they uphold compliance standards. Those interested in featuring Paperwork Consulting or any of its compliance subject matter experts are encouraged to share details on upcoming trade shows or other events by emailing Kastan Martin at kmartin@paperworkconsulting.com.
About Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting was established in 2010 as a full-service company that specializes in Housing and Urban Development (HUD) entitlement city, county, and state paperwork compliance. Paperwork Consulting is a woman-owned, Section 3 certified company in Harris County, Texas and is also a certified Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) in the State of Texas that offers Spanish language support. The company acts as a liaison between general contractors, subcontractors, developers, and federal municipalities to ensure compliance and timely receipt of draws. Paperwork Consulting’s expertise is in federal labor laws and this allows the company to operate and perform on clients’ behalf to ensure projects remain within the guidelines set by both federal and state governments. Paperwork Consulting's experience and highly qualified labor compliance consultants understand the complexity surrounding the regulations governed by Davis-Bacon and the prevailing wages. Paperwork Consulting is centered in Texas, however, the company has national reach throughout the United States, including the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company closely monitors updates regarding regulations and maintains a close working relationship with the Department of Labor (DOL), General Land Office (GLO), and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in order to best serve its clients. For more information about Paperwork Consulting, visit www.paperworkconsulting.com.
This year, 40 subject matter experts participated in 20 sessions and networking opportunities, including U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge and U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Housing Service Administrator Joaquin Altoro, among other professionals and elected officials.
Paperwork Consulting assists municipalities, developers & contractors, and subcontractors with various consulting services. Industry events such as these build upon the team’s expertise and commitment to excellence. So far in 2023, Paperwork Consulting has extended its services to multiple military bases in California and Wisconsin. This has expanded the company’s clientele regarding infrastructure for multifamily buildings to now include U.S. military barracks.
In the past, Paperwork Consulting has been asked to attend municipality events as a subject matter expert in order to aid the contractors in their region, ensuring they uphold compliance standards. Those interested in featuring Paperwork Consulting or any of its compliance subject matter experts are encouraged to share details on upcoming trade shows or other events by emailing Kastan Martin at kmartin@paperworkconsulting.com.
About Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting was established in 2010 as a full-service company that specializes in Housing and Urban Development (HUD) entitlement city, county, and state paperwork compliance. Paperwork Consulting is a woman-owned, Section 3 certified company in Harris County, Texas and is also a certified Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) in the State of Texas that offers Spanish language support. The company acts as a liaison between general contractors, subcontractors, developers, and federal municipalities to ensure compliance and timely receipt of draws. Paperwork Consulting’s expertise is in federal labor laws and this allows the company to operate and perform on clients’ behalf to ensure projects remain within the guidelines set by both federal and state governments. Paperwork Consulting's experience and highly qualified labor compliance consultants understand the complexity surrounding the regulations governed by Davis-Bacon and the prevailing wages. Paperwork Consulting is centered in Texas, however, the company has national reach throughout the United States, including the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company closely monitors updates regarding regulations and maintains a close working relationship with the Department of Labor (DOL), General Land Office (GLO), and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in order to best serve its clients. For more information about Paperwork Consulting, visit www.paperworkconsulting.com.
Contact
Paperwork ConsutingContact
Kastan Martin
903-262-9781
https://paperworkconsulting.com
Kastan Martin
903-262-9781
https://paperworkconsulting.com
Categories