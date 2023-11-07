E-Commerce Website Launch Rethinks MEA Machinery Rental and Sale
No industry is immune to the effects of digital transformation. The construction and heavy equipment supply sector is no different, as it too is feeling the pressure to digitally evolve in order to stay ahead and meet the needs of customers.
Dubai, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, November 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- UAE-based company Al Marwan Heavy Machinery has taken this digital shift head-on with their recent launch of an e-commerce platform that stands as a one-stop-shop for all heavy construction equipment rental and sale needs.
The launch of the new Al Marwan website is an exciting development for the heavy equipment retail sector in the UAE. By going digital, the company expands its area of operations to cover the middle east and africa region.
Upon speaking with Abdalla Al Zaiem, Director of Commercial and Business Development at Al Marwan, about the launch of almarwan.com and the future of heavy equipment industry in the UAE and the MEA Region, Al Zaiem marked that: "The launch of the new website is a very important milestone for our company. It marks our strong presence in the industry and our commitment to providing world-class products and services to our customers. We are confident that the website will quickly become one of the leading heavy equipment service providers in the UAE and the region."
The Future of Heavy Equipment Rental and Sale
As the construction industry continues to grow, so does the demand for heavy equipment. With the launch of the new website, a wholly innovative, digital solution for the heavy equipment industry, construction professionals now have access to an even wider range of tools and machinery.
almarwan.com is the first online e-commerce platform to offer a complete range of heavy equipment for both purchase and rental in the Middle East. This sets Al Marwan apart from the competition, with their focus on user experience and convenient customer journey. Because they understand that construction projects can be complex and challenging, their teams are always available to provide expert advice and assistance.
Why are Middle East Countries Prime for this Kind of Store?
There are many reasons why the Middle East is a great market for launching a new heavy equipment retail store. For one, the region is home to some of the world's largest construction projects, such as NEOM in Saudi Arabia, and Etihad Rail in the UAE and Oman, among many others. This means that there is a constant demand for new and used heavy equipment.
The Launch of almarwan.com
With the rise of e-commerce and the ever-changing needs of consumers, brick-and-mortar stores are being forced to adapt or face extinction. The same can be said for heavy equipment suppliers. In order to stay ahead of the curve, Al Marwan Heavy Machinery has decided to launch an online store. This move will allow them to reach a wider audience and tap into new markets.
With the launch of Al Marwan's new website, customers will be able to browse and purchase or rent heavy equipment with but a few taps. This convenience is sure to appeal to busy professionals and those who don't have easy access to a physical store. In addition, Al Marwan will offer seamless delivery and shipping options, and flexible financing methods that meet the needs of different businesses.
About Al Marwan Heavy Machinery
Part of Al Marwan Group- since 1978, Al Marwan established itself as a trusted source for customers looking to rent or buy heavy equipment in the GCC market. Following the launch, Al Marwan has become one of the leading heavy equipment suppliers in the Middle East, providing sales, service, and rental solutions for construction companies, contractors, and commercial customers. Al Marwan is the authorized distributor of genuine KOBELCO, Powerscreen by Terex, Dynapac, Redline by Dynapac, Pronar Recycling, and ABI machinery in the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. They also offer genuine Simex, World Attachments, Toku, and Jisung heavy equipment attachments for the local market.
Contact
(+971)56 543 3222
https://almarwan.com
(+971)56 543 3222
https://almarwan.com
