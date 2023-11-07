Announcing 3rd Joint Fires Summit
Fires and artillery experts to convene in Huntsville, AL this February 21-22, 2024.
Huntsville, AL, November 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In its 3rd iteration, the Joint Fires Summit will bring together DoD, military services, industry, and academia to discuss the current initiatives towards delivering cutting-edge surface-to-surface fires systems that will significantly increase range and effects over currently fielded US and adversary systems. The 2024 Joint Fires Summit will focus on the technologies and policies necessary to modernize weapons systems and processes across the joint force as well as to develop and field cutting edge fires and strike capabilities to meet the growing challenges of strategic competition across the globe. These efforts are part of a growing priority as potential enemies continue to invest in their defense capabilities while also developing hypersonic and other standoff weapons systems.
Topics of Discussion Include:
- Driving Army Modernization Efforts through Advanced Air & Missile Defense Capabilities.
- Providing Strategic Deterrence, Global Strike, and Combat Support to increase Fires Capabilities.
- Expediting Delivery of Critical Capabilities to Advance Fires Modernization Priorities.
- Delivering Integrated Air Warfighting Capability to Meet the Needs of Modern and Future Operation Environments.
- Modernizing Multidomain Fires Capabilities to Achieve Cross-Domain, Cross-Warfighting Strategic Advantage.
- Enhancing Pacific Fires Capabilities for Strategic, All-Domain Advantage.
- Increasing Resiliency and Agility of U.S. Army Field Artillery Systems to Deliver More Precise Effects on Future Battlefields.
- and much more.
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org, or (201) 987-1803.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Joint Fires Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://fires.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org or 201.987.0183.
Contact
Defense Strategies Institute
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://fires.dsigroup.org/
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://fires.dsigroup.org/
