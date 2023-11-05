Siddons-Martin Emergency Group Expands Commercial Vehicle Offerings with Authorized Dealership for Emergency Vehicles, Inc.
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, a leading fire and emergency apparatus and equipment dealer, is pleased to announce that it has become the authorized sales and service dealership for Emergency Vehicles, Inc. (EVI), a manufacturer of commercial rescue vehicles, commercial law enforcement vehicles, and commercial specialty mobile aluminum products.
Founded in 1971, EVI is known for its commitment to quality and craftsmanship. The company's 50,000 sq. ft. facility in Lake Park, Florida, features a drive-thru paint booth, sheet metal fabrication, custom cabinetry, and electrical shops. EVI has produced over 3,000 aluminum modular bodies, and its products have been tested and certified to meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.
“We are excited to team up with EVI to expand our product offerings and service capabilities,” said Pat Siddons, Dealer Principal of Sales for Siddons-Martin Emergency Group. “EVI offers a broad range of high-quality products that will meet the needs of our customers in Police and Fire Departments across our seven-state territory. Additionally, we can now provide state-of-the-art service for EVI products from our thirty community-based service centers.”
“We are confident that this partnership will be beneficial for both Siddons-Martin and EVI customers,” said Michael Cox, VP of Sales at Emergency Vehicles, Inc. “Siddons-Martin has a long history of providing excellent service to its customers, and we are excited to have them represent our products.”
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group is the leading fire and emergency apparatus and equipment dealer serving Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arkansas, and Tennessee. Their products include custom and commercial pumpers, aerials, rescue trucks, wildland trucks, mini pumpers, tankers, homeland security apparatus, ambulances, patrol and command vehicles, after-market parts, fire rescue, and mining gear and equipment. Headquartered in Texas, Siddons-Martin is an employee-owned company (ESOP) established in 1974 and employs over 640 team members across 34 locations. In addition, Siddons Martin operates eight subsidiary companies related to diesel, automotive, and heavy-truck parts, construction and mining equipment, emergency vehicle sales, and service.
Contact
Siddons-Martin Emergency GroupContact
Corbin Strong
713-256-6007
siddons-martin.com
