RAMPF – Materials & Processing Technology for EV Battery Production
High-performance reactive resins and automated dispensing systems for sealing, potting, and bonding at Advanced Battery Technology Innovation Summit in Detroit, MI – Booth 12
Wixom, MI, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- High-performance sealing foams, electro casting resins, and adhesives as well as automated turnkey dispensing solutions – RAMPF Group, Inc. is presenting materials and processing technology for electric vehicle battery production at Advanced Battery Technology Innovation Summit from November 8 to 9 in Detroit, MI – Booth 12.
Dispensing and automation systems
RAMPF is a leading manufacturer of automated production systems with integrated dispensing technology for sealing, potting, and bonding reactive resin systems. The company has manufactured more than 3,300 solutions worldwide – from manual systems to fully automated production systems.
- Mixing & dispensing technology – Turnkey solutions for the high-precision, high-productivity dispensing of adhesives, TIM, electronic potting, elastomeric, and foam sealing products. Their experts develop cutting-edge solutions that meet the demanding needs of the EV battery and automotive industries.
- Automation concepts – Integrated parts transport and heat treatment, assembly and joining technology, logistic and quality assurance solutions, surface activation processes, testing and measuring technology, and many more.
RAMPF Group, Inc. also offers cost-effective, flexible, and reliable contract manufacturing services for sealing and potting.
Sealing foams, electro casting resins, and adhesives
RAMPF Group, Inc. is a market-leading specialist for reactive resin systems based on polyurethane (RAKU® PUR), epoxy (RAKU® POX), and silicone (RAKU® SIL), including sealing foams, electro casting resins, and adhesive systems.
RAMPF liquid and thixotropic sealing foams based on polyurethane and silicone provide exceptional protection against moisture, dust, thermal and other environmental factors. Utilizing our more than four decades of chemical expertise we develop the best solution for our customers – fast and cost efficient.
RAMPF electro casting resins based on polyurethane, epoxy, and silicone boast a wide range of mechanical, thermal, and chemical properties. They are ideal for encapsulating sensitive electronics and thermal management in battery packs.
RAMPF adhesives based on polyurethane, epoxy, and silicone combine the ultimate in adhesion and strength with excellent temperature and chemical resistance. They are specifically formulated to provide strong, durable bonds that withstand the rigors of automotive applications.
Visit RAMPF at Advanced Battery Technology Innovation Summit 2023 from November 8 to 9 in Detroit, MI – Booth 12.
