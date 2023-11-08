New Albany Women’s Network (NAWN) to Host Its 24th Annual Charity Fashion Show: Bright Lights, Big City

The New Albany Women’s Network (NAWN) announces its 24th Annual Fashion Show: Bright Lights, Big City to be held on November 10, 2023. With the generous support of corporate sponsors and local donors, the event will feature runway looks from local boutiques and stylists. Proceeds will benefit Magical Moments Foundation, a local nonprofit that grants wishes to children with facial differences to encourage and inspire them to go after their biggest dream