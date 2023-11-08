New Albany Women’s Network (NAWN) to Host Its 24th Annual Charity Fashion Show: Bright Lights, Big City
The New Albany Women’s Network (NAWN) announces its 24th Annual Fashion Show: Bright Lights, Big City to be held on November 10, 2023. With the generous support of corporate sponsors and local donors, the event will feature runway looks from local boutiques and stylists. Proceeds will benefit Magical Moments Foundation, a local nonprofit that grants wishes to children with facial differences to encourage and inspire them to go after their biggest dream
New Albany, OH, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The New Albany Women’s Network (NAWN) announces its 24th Annual Fashion Show, Bright Lights, Big City, on November 10, 2023 to be held at 8111 Smith’s Mill Rd., New Albany, OH 43054. Doors open at 6:30pm to a red carpet entrance for guests, a social hour, followed by a powerful presentation from this year’s beneficiary, and a runway show featuring looks from local boutiques and stylists. Over 200 guests are expected to attend. Limited tickets are still available for purchase through the NAWN web site.
Each year, NAWN carefully reviews applications from local nonprofit organizations and selects one to receive financial support from funds raised at the fashion show. The 2023 beneficiary is Magical Moments Foundation, a local nonprofit that grants wishes to children with facial differences to encourage and inspire them to go after their biggest dreams.
A silent auction and raffle accompany the fashion show with an alluring list of items and experiences donated through the generosity of local businesses and individuals. This year’s featured raffle and auction items include a diamond tennis bracelet and a trip to Mexico. Online bidding is open now through November 10, 2023 at 10:30pm EST. Anyone can bid online; links available on the NAWN web site.
NAWN relies on the support of corporate sponsors and local boutiques to produce its fashion show each year. The 2023 list of sponsors and featured boutiques is available on the NAWN website.
Last year, the NAWN Fashion Show generated a $20,000 donation to its 2022 beneficiary, Sanctuary Night. The organization is hopeful to reach its goal with this year’s event to support Magical Moments Foundation in 2023.
About NAWN
Since 1998, The New Albany Women’s Network (NAWN) has built an enduring legacy as one of the leading philanthropic organizations in New Albany, OH. NAWN has raised over $1,000,000 to support local schools and nonprofit organizations. NAWN was established to bring women together to create a network to share information and resources, to build friendships, and to build a strong sense of community. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, or has an interest in New Albany with a mutual objective to connect and support the local community. Within the organization, members can engage a wide variety of interests encompassing social, educational, volunteerism, and community events. With over 400 members, NAWN continues to grow and foster its impact in the community.
Additional funds raised at the NAWN Fashion Show will go towards the NAWN endowment fund. New Albany Women’s Network is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. To join NAWN or for more information, please visit the NAWN web site.
About Magical Moments Foundation
Magical Moments Foundation grants wishes to children born with facial differences and those living with facial burns, trauma, or the effects of cancer treatment. Each wish is individually designed to create a magical experience or adventure that encourages and inspires the child to go after their dreams, no matter how big.
Often, these children bear not only the physical scars from surgery, but also the emotional scars left behind by years of teasing, bullying, and isolation—scars that last a lifetime. Magical Moments aims to renew a sense of hope, joy, and empowerment through the special wishes they grant and envisions a world in which all children, regardless of their facial difference, believe that their dreams really can come true!
Contact
Jamie Curtis
614-787-0815
